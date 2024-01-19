Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in New Aquitaine, France

Bayonne
15
Rochechouart
9
Bordeaux
8
Arcachon
4
77 properties total found
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
€1,80M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 036 m²
€2,30M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 450 m²
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
€1,26M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 700 m²
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
€1,47M
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
€3,40M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 687 m²
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
€1,34M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 750 m²
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
€2,35M
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Teste-de-Buch, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
A small corner of Paradise! Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you…
€2,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in EXCLUSIVITY this magnifice…
€11,55M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint-Raphael, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
Remarkable property built at the start of the 20th century and fully renovated in 2019, on a…
€14,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform presents this family villa of 210 sqm at…
€2,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Noth, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Noth, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
This treehouse is one of the most unique properties on the estate. With 3 bedrooms and an ad…
€1,09M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arcachon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this new semi-detached house …
€934,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gujan-Mestras, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this magnificent family house…
€882,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€345,700
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€350,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€360,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€310,500
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  Discover the LEJARD'IN residence! 51 apartments…
€325,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€385,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the system: 2. Quarter of 2022  Discover the LEGARD'IN residence! 51 apa…
€298,000
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace in Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Area 540 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€292,500
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€310,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€395,000
Property types in New Aquitaine

apartments
houses

Properties features in New Aquitaine, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
