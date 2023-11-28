Chalets for sale in France

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in La Garde, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
La Garde, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
At an altitude of 1,800 m in the ‘Grandes Rousses’ range of the Alps, L’Alpe d’Huez is neste…
€1,42M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in La Garde, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
La Garde, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Alpe d'Huez is nicknamed "Sun Island" due to the exceptional amount of sunshine it enjoys. T…
€1,04M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Leave a request
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in France
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
France
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
The magnificent chalet is located on the sunny slope of the village of Forne, Val d'Ezer, France. 
€5,20M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna in France
Chalet with sauna
France
Area 200 m²
France Rona Alpa Mezhev New Chalet overlooking Mont Blanc New Chalet on a hill, 10 min from …
€4,70M
Leave a request
Chalet in France
Chalet
France
Area 330 m²
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the center of Mezheva Krajina is a rare chalet in the ver…
€6,80M
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna in France
Chalet with sauna
France
Area 480 m²
France Rona Alpa Mezhev Shale with decoration from a famous designer This chalet is a real s…
€9,50M
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna in Albertville, France
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
Area 938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Leave a request
Chalet with elevator in France
Chalet with elevator
France
Area 500 m²
France Rhone-Alpes.Mezhev Shale in the very center of Mezheva Shale in the very center of th…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in France
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
France
Area 4 m²
1937 Art Deco mansion with sea views, Antibes, France. The villa is completely renovated. It…
€4,31M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
€988,000
Leave a request
Chalet 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in France
Chalet 13 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
France
Bedrooms 13
Area 600 m²
An excellent 18th century mansion is located in the Wine Apellación of Kensie in the Valley …
€990,000
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in France
Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
France
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
An amazing 18th-century château is located in the municipality of Clermont-Savé, Gascony, Fr…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Chalet 17 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in France
Chalet 17 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
France
Bedrooms 17
Area 1 000 m²
This beautiful lock 19 of a century and surrounded with the park of 9 hectares is and locate…
€2,52M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with private pool in France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with private pool
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Ancient mansion in Normandy region. Normandy is one of France's most romantic and popular to…
€900,000
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
The luxurious 19th century traditional Savoy-style chalet is located in a small village wit…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
France
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
The charming chalet is located on high ground in an alpine village in France. The village co…
€2,95M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
The charming chalet is located in the area of the Southern Provençal Alps in the commune of …
€315,000
Leave a request
Chalet with garage, with garden, with pier in Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Chalet with garage, with garden, with pier
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Area 4 m²
Lovely mansion in Tromán-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France The house has 4 luxurious bedrooms with b…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Dordogne, France
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dordogne, France
Area 4 m²
The wonderful mansion is located in a quiet picturesque place in Beaumont du Perigor near Be…
€3,10M
Leave a request

