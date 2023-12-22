Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Occitania, France

Toulouse
7
Bagneres-de-Luchon
5
Balma
5
Saint-Gaudens
5
Bagneres-de-Bigorre
3
Tarbes
3
196 properties total found
8 room house in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
8 room house
Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
Rooms 24
Area 450 m²
Price on request
Castle 30 rooms in Montpellier, France
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
€14,95M
5 room apartment with internet, with fireplace, with bbq in Auch, France
5 room apartment with internet, with fireplace, with bbq
Auch, France
Rooms 10
Area 438 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with fireplace in Maubourguet, France
3 room house with swimming pool, with internet, with fireplace
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Price on request
6 room house with swimming pool, with fireplace, with Меблированный in Maubourguet, France
6 room house with swimming pool, with fireplace, with Меблированный
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 8
Area 294 m²
Price on request
Villa in Castillon, France
Villa
Castillon, France
Area 220 m²
Villa 8 pièces – A quelques minutes de l’entrée autoroute Menton et à proximité de la princi…
€1,35M
Villa in Toulouse, France
Villa
Toulouse, France
Area 3 100 m²
NEAR TOULOUSE: Located between Toulouse and Albi, in an environment of greenery and vineyard…
€1,49M
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€320,000
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€320,000
4 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
4 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
€378,100
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
€243,300
3 room apartment in Nimes, France
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Object delivery date: 2 quarter of 2022  Close to the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw…
€243,000
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
4 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. …
€419,000
5 room apartment in Montpellier, France
5 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€689,000
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€399,000
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€409,000
5 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
5 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 5
Area 96 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  La Canopée, a new lifestyle! In Toulouse, di…
€449,000
2 room apartment in Montpellier, France
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€319,000
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 MOSAÏC Residence offers 135 houses divided into 7 …
€240,000
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€227,000
2 room apartment in Nimes, France
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€169,000
5 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
5 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN APARTMENT IN METRO ROSERAIE Cyméa…
€785,300
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 MOSAÏC Residence offers 135 houses divided into 7 …
€244,000
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Installation delivery date: Q2 2023 HIS NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE PERMANY OF METRO ROS…
€315,000
5 room house with fireplace, with bbq, with Двойное остекление in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
5 room house with fireplace, with bbq, with Двойное остекление
Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
Rooms 10
Area 264 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Montpellier, France
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€374,000
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 63 m²
Symphonie Program immobilier neuf d'exception. Nouvelle réalisation au coeur de la Roseraie.…
€264,000
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 65 m²
Urban garden Urban Garden ou The place to be Green ! Program immobilier neuf dans le center …
€257,000
Property types in Occitania

apartments
houses

Properties features in Occitania, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
