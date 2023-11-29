Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grasse, France

Antibes
30
Vallauris
23
Cannes
7
867 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
€840,000
4 room apartment in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
3 room apartment in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€297,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Cannes, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet in Cannes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
€352,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Antibes, France
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
€395,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
€425,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Antibes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
€487,500
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Villa 5 room villa in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 573 m²
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
€4,95M
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
€3,20M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Villa 6 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 570 m²
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
€2,59M
Villa 6 room villa in Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 215 m²
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
€1,39M
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
€1,58M
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 90 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
€3,38M
5 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 336 m²
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
€1,85M
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
€3,15M
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
€1,16M
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
€1,79M
5 room apartment in Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 199 m²
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
€2,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house has a …
€1,30M
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
€3,49M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
€5,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The hou…
€815,000
Property types in Grasse

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grasse, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
