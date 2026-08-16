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Residential properties for sale in Grasse, France

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Cannes
48
Antibes
97
Saint Laurent du Var
213
Vallauris
68
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582 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cannes, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
Investment Studio with Terrace and Sea View on the Croisette Cannes · Boulevard de la Crois…
Price on request
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional apartments with panoramic sea viewsIn a prestigious, guarded and private residen…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Rare offer in Cannes - the perfect 4-bedroom apartment ✨We offer a luxurious 4-room apartmen…
$1,15M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$346,250
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Villa in Vence, France
Villa
Vence, France
Rare Opportunity – Extraordinary Value on the French RivieraElegant modern villa in Vence – …
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Vallauris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vallauris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Notary fees are free for the first 10 people. Get a foothold on the Cote d'Azur. It is locat…
$441,526
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Квартира в Каннах площадью 60 м2 с террасой  20 м2, с видом на море Комиссия агентства…
$448,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 6
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$389,240
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villeneuve Loubet, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 431 m²
Number of floors 2
This bright two-level villa is located in a guarded private estate in Vogrenje, Villeneuve-L…
$1,27M
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House in Cannes, France
House
Cannes, France
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Cannes - Palm BeachExclusive investment object of premium class. Private building with panor…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Valbonne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$327,659
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cannes - La Croisette | Exclusive apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the lege…
$1,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$215,651
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$307,906
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 7
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$1,57M
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4 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$388,078
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$520,536
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3 bedroom apartment in Vallauris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vallauris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Notary fees are free for the first 10 people. Get a foothold on the Cote d'Azur. It is locat…
$461,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Vallauris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vallauris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$251,089
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$356,707
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3 bedroom apartment in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$227,037
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
| Apartments
$664,613
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1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
The residence is located in a residential area, just 15 minutes walk from the beaches, withi…
$424,098
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1 bedroom apartment in 2, France
1 bedroom apartment
2, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
Cozy, two-bedroom apartment, located just one hundred meters from the magnificent beach in C…
$493,812
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2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$461,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$296,287
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$353,221
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Property types in Grasse

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grasse, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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