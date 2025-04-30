France FIP Residence Permit

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$16,168
About the Immigration Program

Unlock Your Journey: Obtain Your French Residence Permit with Ease

Are you dreaming of experiencing the charm, culture, and sophistication of France? Your journey begins with obtaining a French Residence Permit, specifically the Visa Visiteur. Whether you're planning to reunite with family, pursue educational opportunities, or simply immerse yourself in the French way of life, our comprehensive services make the process seamless and stress-free.

Why Choose the Visa Visiteur?

The Visa Visiteur is your gateway to an extended stay in France for non-professional purposes. With this residence permit, you can explore the iconic landmarks of Paris, bask in the Mediterranean sunshine of the French Riviera, or savor the rustic beauty of the French countryside—all without the constraints of short-term tourist visas.

Our Expert Assistance:

Navigating the intricacies of visa applications and residence permits can be daunting, but our team of experienced professionals is here to guide you every step of the way. From initial consultation to document preparation and submission, we handle the entire process with precision and efficiency, ensuring your application meets all requirements and deadlines.

Tailored Solutions for Your Needs:

Whether you're reuniting with family, embarking on a language course, or accompanying a spouse or partner, we offer personalized solutions tailored to your specific circumstances. Our comprehensive services cover all aspects of the Visa Visiteur application, including eligibility assessment, documentation assistance, and consulate liaison, so you can focus on planning your French adventure.

Benefits of the Visa Visiteur:

  • Visa-free travel within the Schengen Area: Explore multiple European destinations without the hassle of border checks or visa formalities.
  • Extended stay in France: Immerse yourself in French culture, cuisine, and lifestyle for an extended period, creating unforgettable memories and experiences.
  • Access to essential services: Enjoy access to healthcare, education, and social welfare benefits on par with French citizens and residents during your stay in France.

Embark on Your French Adventure Today:

Don't let bureaucratic hurdles stand in the way of your dreams. With our expertise and support, obtaining your French Residence Permit has never been easier. Contact us now to begin your journey to France and unlock a world of possibilities, culture, and adventure. Your French adventure awaits—let us help you make it a reality!

from 2 months
from
$16,168
12 months
Visa-free travel within the Schengen Area: Explore multiple European destinations without the hassle of border checks or visa formalities.

Australia, Belgium, Germany, Croatia, Czechia, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain
Applicant requirements

Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for the Financially Independent Person Visa, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria and provide evidence of their financial independence. While requirements may vary depending on individual circumstances, key criteria typically include:

  1. Financial Resources: Applicants must demonstrate substantial financial resources to support themselves and their dependents during their stay in France. This may include savings, investments, pension income, rental income, or other sources of passive income.

  2. Health Insurance: Health insurance coverage valid in France is mandatory for all visa applicants. Proof of comprehensive health insurance must be submitted as part of the visa application to ensure access to healthcare services during the stay in France.

  3. Accommodation: Applicants must have suitable accommodation arrangements in France, whether through rental agreements, property ownership, or accommodation provided by a sponsor. Proof of accommodation must be submitted as part of the visa application.

  4. Background Check: Applicants must undergo a background check to ensure they do not pose a threat to public order or security in France. This may involve providing a clean criminal record certificate from their country of residence.

