Process duration: from 5 months
Costs: from
$17,625
;
About the Immigration Program

Welcome to EU Unlockr
Since 2021, EU Unlockr has been a recognized expert accompanied by families and entrepreneurs.
Investors looking for a safe and transparent way to obtain a residence permit in France.
We are a company wholly specialized in France, with the success of our programs.
92%.
Our solutions are turnkey service, full transparency and individual approach.
Every customer. Regardless of your goal:

French Tech Founder Talent Visa - the perfect program for entrepreneurs and skilled workers
specialists (engineers, IT-specialists, financiers, etc.) planning to launch an innovative
project in France. If you do not have your own project, our team will select and develop for you.
A complete solution that meets your profile and program requirements. Unlike the program.
“Talent – residence permit through business opening”, there is no initial investment required – enough
An innovative project approved by the French Ministry of Economy.


Key advantages

  • Residence permit for up to 4 years for the whole family (spouse gets the right to work, children have access
  • to free schools).
  • There are no initial investment requirements.
  • Accelerated review: Pre-approval is possible within 1 month.
  • Full access to health care, banking and social benefits.
  • You can apply for French citizenship in 5 years.
