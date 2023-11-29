UAE
Realting.com
France
Residential
Metropolitan France
Residential properties for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Bourg-en-Bresse
77
New Aquitaine
77
Occitania
73
Albertville
62
Courchevel
50
Grand Est
46
Lyon
43
Antibes
30
Colmar-Ribeauville
27
Centre-Loire Valley
24
Pays de la Loire
23
Vallauris
23
Palaiseau
21
Normandy
20
Saint-Priest
20
Bretigny-sur-Orge
19
Brittany
18
Molsheim
18
Nantes
17
Tours
16
2 215 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
10
700 m²
2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
5 room apartment
Paris, France
5
3
260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
4
87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
2 room apartment
Aubigny-sur-Nere, France
3
85 m²
€590,000
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
65 m²
€794,000
3 room apartment
Paris, France
4
108 m²
€1,10M
Villa 5 rooms
Mougins, France
5
116 m²
€840,000
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
6
141 m²
€920,000
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4
108 m²
€1,10M
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
83 m²
€879,000
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
71 m²
€520,000
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
63 m²
€430,000
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3
61 m²
€297,000
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
2
49 m²
€525,000
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
86 m²
€750,000
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
900 m²
€9,80M
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 400 m²
€39,00M
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
855 m²
€13,90M
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 630 m²
€19,90M
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
1 000 m²
€13,75M
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
435 m²
€1,80M
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
280 m²
€1,40M
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
300 m²
€3,15M
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
18
1 000 m²
€29,00M
8 room apartment
Paris, France
8
355 m²
€19,80M
House
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€48,00M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
2
55 m²
17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
€397,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
43 m²
5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
€628,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
2
39 m²
9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
4
108 m²
3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
€765,000
Property types in Metropolitan France
apartments
houses
Properties features in Metropolitan France, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
