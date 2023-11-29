Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Metropolitan France

Residential properties for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Bourg-en-Bresse
77
New Aquitaine
77
Occitania
73
Albertville
62
Courchevel
50
Grand Est
46
Lyon
43
Antibes
30
2 215 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
Close
5 room apartment in Paris, France
5 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
Close
4 room apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
Close
2 room apartment in Aubigny-sur-Nere, France
2 room apartment
Aubigny-sur-Nere, France
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€590,000
Close
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
€794,000
Close
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Close
Villa 5 rooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 rooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
€840,000
Close
Villa 6 rooms in Nice, France
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
Close
4 room apartment in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Close
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€879,000
Close
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€520,000
Close
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€430,000
Close
3 room apartment in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€297,000
Close
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€525,000
Close
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€750,000
Close
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 900 m²
€9,80M
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 855 m²
€13,90M
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 630 m²
€19,90M
Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
€13,75M
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 435 m²
€1,80M
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 280 m²
€1,40M
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 300 m²
€3,15M
Villa 18 rooms in Paris, France
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
€29,00M
8 room apartment in Paris, France
8 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 8
Area 355 m²
€19,80M
House in Paris, France
House
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€48,00M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Nice, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
€397,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
€628,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Cannes, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Nice, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
€765,000
Property types in Metropolitan France

apartments
houses

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
