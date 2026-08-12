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Residential properties for sale in Metropolitan France, France

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Cannes
58
Bordeaux
789
Antibes
102
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
2673
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12 055 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Vexin normand, France
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Castle 7 bedrooms
Vexin normand, France
Bedrooms 7
The castle of the XIX century "Chateau Princess de Turienne" - Elegance of the era and moder…
$4,57M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in 130, France
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4 bedroom house
130, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully renovated traditional Quercy-style house dating from 1819. This large, charming hou…
$432,619
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Private seller
Languages
Français
4 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
4 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$470,574
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$377,621
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3 bedroom apartment in Impasse des Colombes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Impasse des Colombes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$462,561
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$109,151
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2 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$241,947
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$312,322
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
Price on request
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3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
📍 Nice – Avenue des Arènes de CimiezCost:265,000 €Light for sale.3-room apartment located in…
$314,608
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
Price on request
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Castle 50 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 50 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 50
The Pearl of France: A Castle Not to Be MissedA castle with history and potential is a once-…
$3,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$436,181
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2 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$333,004
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3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$448,846
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$232,382
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$214,373
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 16
| Apartments
$353,221
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 6
| Apartments
$181,723
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3 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located in the Maleper district in Toulouse. The living area overlooking th…
$311,392
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Castle in Chatellerault, France
Castle
Chatellerault, France
Beautiful 19th century chateau, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, surrounded by a large park, guest …
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$197,525
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
NICE – CARRé D’;OR | NEW MODERN RESIDENCE | EXCLUSIVE OFFERFrench Riviera. Prestige. Modern …
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$824,957
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Property types in Metropolitan France

apartments
houses

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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