Hotels for sale in France

37 properties total found
Hotel 74 rooms in Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Hotel 74 rooms
Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Rooms 74
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
€5,57M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 5 800 m²
€8,50M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 4 833 m²
€27,00M
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
€98,00M
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€1,67M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 **** on the first line Magnificent SPA hotel …
€85,00M
Hotel in France
Hotel
France
Area 5 600 m²
France Loire Valley Castle Hotel 5***** A rare offer. Castle Hotel 5 *…
€12,00M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 100 m²
France administrative region of Aquitaine Castle hotel with restaurant A…
€4,20M
Hotel in Bordeaux, France
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux region Castle hotel 3*** Castle hotel 3 *** …
€2,20M
Hotel in Paris, France
Hotel
Paris, France
Area 3 600 m²
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
€14,20M
Hotel in France
Hotel
France
Area 3 500 m²
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel 3500m2 Elegant castle - hotel near the c…
€4,80M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 3 350 m²
France Aquitaine, Perigor region, Dordon river valley Castle-hotel-SPA A…
€5,60M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 5 800 m²
France Champagne region Golf & amp; amp; SPA hotel A beautiful 4 **** hot…
€8,50M
Hotel 30 rooms in Capvern, France
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Price on request
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Breil-sur-Roya, France
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Breil-sur-Roya, France
Area 1 133 m²
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 7.35 million €! Locatio…
€7,35M
Hotel with terrace in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel with terrace
Metropolitan France, France
Area 476 m²
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 ***** next to Monaco Very good luxury hotel 4 ****, well located …
€6,16M
Hotel with sea view in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel with sea view
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Bolie-sur-Mer Hotel in the center of Bolieux-sur-Mer Hotel 2 * * is ideally located i…
€1,95M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Biot Hotel 3 *** in Biot Magnificent Hotel 3 *** in a beautiful tourist town with an …
€2,95M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 300 m²
France Provence-Alpes-Lazurny Beach Department Alps of Mujen Hotel 2 * * with the restaurant…
€3,46M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Metropolitan France, France
Area 4 830 m²
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Hotel 4 * * * * in Cannes Magnificent hotel 4 * * * in Cannes in a…
€17,00M
Hotel with sauna, with bath house in Paris, France
Hotel with sauna, with bath house
Paris, France
France Paris Fashion boutique hotel 5 * * * * * Chic small hotel 5 * * * * * in a prestigiou…
€47,00M
Hotel with castle in France
Hotel with castle
France
Area 1 000 m²
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel in the Loire Valley Charming Castle with a rich history, co…
€1,95M
Hotel with elevator, with sauna in France
Hotel with elevator, with sauna
France
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel with a park in the Loire Valley Castle after a high-qualit…
€9,80M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
Area 4 600 m²
France Cote d'Azur Elite hotel complex Unique offer for investors! One of the most prestigio…
€45,00M
Hotel in Metropolitan France, France
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 3 * * * 100 m from the beach Cozy family hotel 3 * * * next to Cap …
€4,30M
Hotel with yard in Paris, France
Hotel with yard
Paris, France
Area 3 332 m²
France.Paris, 16th arrondissement building for hotel 5 ***** Exclusive offer: building for h…
€45,00M
Hotel in France
Hotel
France
Area 600 m²
France is the island of Corsica. Porto Vecchio Hotel-complex villas with park Beautiful hote…
€1,80M
Hotel in France
Hotel
France
Area 2 600 m²
France Alps Meribel Hotel 4 **** with access to the ski slope Stunning hotel 4 **** with a u…
€22,00M
Hotel with terrace, with sauna in France
Hotel with terrace, with sauna
France
Area 1 600 m²
France region of the Ron-Alpa.Mezhev Hotel 3 *** with 2 restaurants Hotel 3 *** with 2 resta…
€4,17M
Hotel with sauna in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
Hotel with sauna
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
France Upper Savoy.Chamonix Hotel 4 **** in Chamonix A very famous, cozy hotel 4 **** in the…
€10,00M
