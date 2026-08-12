Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotel

Hotels for sale in France

;
Metropolitan France
6
Hotel Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel in Giverny, France
Hotel
Giverny, France
Just 1 hour from Paris and 15 minutes from the famous village of Giverny, in the heart of th…
$6,03M
Leave a request
Hotel 6 000 m² in Chemin du Milieu, France
Hotel 6 000 m²
Chemin du Milieu, France
Area 6 000 m²
Historic Pearl near ParisJust 50 km from Paris is located Château Hôtel ★★★★ "Sleeping Beaut…
$19,39M
Leave a request
Hotel in Cannes, France
Hotel
Cannes, France
Exclusive Sale - Hotel 3★ - Building and Business - CannesA rare investment offer in the Can…
$9,23M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel 400 m² in 20, France
Hotel 400 m²
20, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the city center, next to the restaurant. Rooms are reserved for seve…
$548,884
Leave a request
Hotel in Berri, France
Hotel
Berri, France
In the heart of the world-famous Loire castle region is a fully restored castle of the XV ce…
$7,23M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 837 m² in Saint Tropez, France
Hotel 1 837 m²
Saint Tropez, France
Rooms 38
Area 1 837 m²
SALE OF A 5* HOTEL ON THE COTE d'AZUR IN THE AREA OF SAINT-TROPEZ, €28.5 million. A compl…
$33,33M
Leave a request

Property types in France

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go