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Residential properties for sale in Cannes, France

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apartments
34
houses
14
48 properties total found
House in Cannes, France
House
Cannes, France
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Cannes - Palm BeachExclusive investment object of premium class. Private building with panor…
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional apartments with panoramic sea viewsIn a prestigious, guarded and private residen…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Rare offer in Cannes - the perfect 4-bedroom apartment ✨We offer a luxurious 4-room apartmen…
$1,15M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cannes - La Croisette | Exclusive apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the lege…
$1,99M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cannes, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
Investment Studio with Terrace and Sea View on the Croisette Cannes · Boulevard de la Crois…
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Квартира в Каннах площадью 60 м2 с террасой  20 м2, с видом на море Комиссия агентства…
$448,173
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment after renovation. Residence with swimming pool, tennis and concierge. Apart…
$1,14M
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3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment - Cannes   3 rooms - 2 bedrooms - 100 m² - View: courtyard   apartment: 1…
$686,647
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This magnificent Belle Époque villa with garden and pool is located in the center of Cannes,…
$3,55M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
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2 bedroom apartment in Impasse Beaulieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Impasse Beaulieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
New residence in Cannes.Discover a new complex located at the foot of the prestigious Croix …
$650,670
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa on the Croisette in Cannes with panoramic sea views, beautiful apartment / villa on th…
$8,30M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/7
A spacious 3-room apartment in a modern style with a view of the port. The apartment is comp…
$3,79M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Floor 7
Superb and spacious 4-room apartment, large terrace with a panoramic sea and city view, clos…
$2,97M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Residence with swimming pool in the center of Cannes.Residence located in the central distri…
$424,098
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
This cozy apartment of 42 m2 is located in picturesque Cannes, France, and is located in a q…
$370,650
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/10
Residence in the California enclosed luxury area with a park, swimming pool and golf club. T…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Charming Provencal style villa with exquisite decor and luxurious finishes, close to the cit…
$1,90M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We present to your attention a cozy 3-room apartment in a quiet and guarded residence with a…
$302,097
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4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Sale Apartment Cannes Bourgeois Sea View Exceptional 4 bedroom Belle Epoque apartment for sa…
$1,84M
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
This magnificent three-bedroom apartment is located in a picturesque area on the border with…
$383,431
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 490 m²
Ideally located on a hilltop offering breathtaking 360-degree sea and mountain views, this s…
$13,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Are you looking for a comfortable home in Cannes? Then pay attention to this 2-room apartmen…
$336,954
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Charming house, built on a plot of 1800 sqm, located in a quiet area of ​​the popular Bénéfi…
$2,44M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
$25,44M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/5
Elegant 4-room apartment, beautiful sea view, in one of the most sought-after areas of Canne…
$2,12M
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