Cannes
France
Residential
Cannes
Residential properties for sale in Cannes, France
apartments
7
29 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
2
39 m²
9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet
Cannes, France
3
58 m²
5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
€352,000
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Apartment
Cannes, France
51 m²
LE CANNET SAINT CHARLES Médias Perspective extérieure 1 Plan de masse 1 Documents Document c…
€208,623
Apartment
Cannes, France
51 m²
LE CANNET SAINT CHARLES Médias Perspective extérieure 1 Plan de masse 1 Documents Document c…
€208,846
Apartment
Cannes, France
52 m²
LE CANNET SAINT CHARLES Médias Perspective extérieure 1 Plan de masse 1 Documents Document c…
€210,029
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
3
4
325 m²
This Louis XIV style apartment is 325 sq. M, ideally located in the Oxford district of Canne…
€3,90M
5 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
7
5
248 m²
Luxurious 248 sqm apartment located in a renowned residence in a safe and ideal location on …
€5,70M
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
4
165 m²
The apartments are located on the Croisette, opposite the beaches. They have a spacious terr…
€2,60M
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
3
3
Located 3 minutes walk from the Plages du Midi beaches and 10 minutes from the Palais des Fe…
€2,19M
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
4
2
120 m²
The apartment is located in the heart of the natural part of Cannes, in the privileged area …
€2,60M
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
4
165 m²
The apartments are located on the Croisette, opposite the beaches. They have a spacious terr…
€2,50M
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
3
3
141 m²
Luxurious duplex apartment in La Californie, Cannes. Panoramic sea views. Luxury duplex apar…
€1,83M
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
4
3
123 m²
This luxurious three-bedroom Cannes apartment is located in the most coveted residential are…
€1,89M
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
3
3
135 m²
Located in a charming gated estate, beautiful "apartment-villa" overlooking Cannes and the s…
€1,58M
1 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
1
1
72 m²
Luxury 72 sqm top floor apartment with superb roof terrace with panoramic sea views. This pr…
€1,30M
1 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
1
1
72 m²
Luxury 72 sqm top floor apartment with superb roof terrace with panoramic sea views. This pr…
€1,48M
Villa 3 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
3
3
160 m²
Located in the heart of the old village of Saint-Tropez, a few steps from shops and the famo…
€3,50M
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
7
7
1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
€24,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
7
7
545 m²
This French “castle” is located in the heart of Cannes, surrounded by beautiful landscaped g…
€16,80M
Villa 9 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
10
7
900 m²
This luxurious Belle Époque residence, built in 1903 by an Italian architect, has been compl…
€16,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
8
8
490 m²
Ideally located on a hilltop offering breathtaking 360-degree sea and mountain views, this s…
€12,50M
Villa 3 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
3
138 m²
Villa on the Croisette in Cannes with panoramic sea views, beautiful apartment / villa on th…
€7,83M
Villa 5 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
5
3
250 m²
3
This magnificent Belle Époque villa with garden and pool is located in the center of Cannes,…
€3,35M
Villa 4 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
4
2
197 m²
Charming house, built on a plot of 1800 sqm, located in a quiet area of the popular Bénéfi…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
4
176 m²
3
Charming Provencal style villa with exquisite decor and luxurious finishes, close to the cit…
€1,79M
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
6
4
250 m²
Beautiful mansion from 1900, completely renovated, 250 sqm, 10 minutes walk from the city ce…
€1,74M
Villa 3 room villa
Maritime Alps, France
3
3
135 m²
Located in a charming gated estate, beautiful "apartment-villa" overlooking Cannes and the s…
€1,58M
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
104 m²
For sale apartment - Cannes 3 rooms - 2 bedrooms - 100 m² - View: courtyard apartment…
€633,000
