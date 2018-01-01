  1. Realting.com
France, Nice
Developer
2011
Русский, Français
premiumazur.ru
The «Premiumazur» company has been working with French developers for more than 10 years. We specialize in the sale of housing under construction and new housing at the developer prices. In addition, our company has 2 more departments:
The department for villas for sale and rent
The Business Events department.
We have a highly professional staff that will not help you only to choose an apartment or villa in accordance that meets the criteria of your search, but also to support you as our client throughout the transaction up to the notarial signature of the contract of sale of the property. Our staff also provides further assistance in opening bank accounts in France, connecting the electricity and water supply, helping you equip and decorate your apartment or villa. Our staff will always stay in touch with clients and answer any questions related to accommodation on the French Riviera.

Organization of business events and meetings, scientific conferences, corporate recreation remains a priority area of the company’s activity.

Our impeccable reputation and many years of experience guarantee the provision of quality services to our customers.

Olga Thimonier
5 properties
VIBES RESORT

Vibes Resort is deluxe tourist residence located within the naturist village of Cap d'Agde (France). It is a great opportunity to maximise the value of your assets, with projected returns ranging from 4 to 8% and the right to recover VAT*.

This new luxury resort consists of private flats, a swimming pool and jacuzzis, a lounge bar and a restaurant situated on a roof-top terrace with spectacular sea views. A real incentive to letting go and indulging yourself against an azure screen.

The residence's internal area is devoted to luxury and hedonism. Overlooking the naturist village, Port Ambonne and the Mediterranean, Vibes Resort's rooftop is a private island, a place where time passes in a refined way. Sip a cocktail in the pool, enjoy the Jacuzzi or the lounge bar, rest in the shade on the wide wooden beach surrounded by palm trees... and enjoy the mild southern atmosphere.

Then, head to your private flats and indulge in the high level of comfort we like to share with you. Ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom suites, the Vibes Resort apartments offer that little touch of exclusivity that makes them so irresistible. Decoration and design furniture, a cosy interior, generous volumes, secure private parking; it' s all about your well-being.

 

 

*Profitability is for information purposes only and subject to specific conditions. Rental under the parahotel regime includes at least three of the following services: breakfast, regular cleaning of the premises, laundry service, guest reception service. It entitles the owner to full recovery of the 20% VAT incurred on the asset's acquisition, subject to a renting commitment. As every investment, real estate ventures are at risk.

