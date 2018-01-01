Premiumazur
The «Premiumazur» company has been working with French developers for more than 10 years. We specialize in the sale of housing under construction and new housing at the developer prices. In addition, our company has 2 more departments:
The department for villas for sale and rent
;
The Business Events department.
We have a highly professional staff that will not help you only to choose an apartment or villa in accordance that meets the criteria of your search, but also to support you as our client throughout the transaction up to the notarial signature of the contract of sale of the property. Our staff also provides further assistance in opening bank accounts in France, connecting the electricity and water supply, helping you equip and decorate your apartment or villa. Our staff will always stay in touch with clients and answer any questions related to accommodation on the French Riviera.
Organization of business events and meetings, scientific conferences, corporate recreation remains a priority area of the company’s activity.
Our impeccable reputation and many years of experience guarantee the provision of quality services to our customers.