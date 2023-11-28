Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Grand Est

Residential properties for sale in Grand Est, France

Colmar-Ribeauville
27
Molsheim
18
46 properties total found
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€326,000

3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€256,000

5 room apartment in Colmar, France
5 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€370,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 61 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€240,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 43 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€185,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 61 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€244,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 65 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€256,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 61 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€254,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 62 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€249,500

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 93 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€346,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 77 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€306,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 74 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€279,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 59 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€248,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 65 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€284,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 62 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€268,000

Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 74 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€297,000

1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€148,000

1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€135,000

1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€130,000

1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€165,000

2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€175,000

2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€167,000

2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€170,000

2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€172,000

3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€251,000

3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€208,000

3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€228,000

2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€186,000

4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€298,000

4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€301,000


