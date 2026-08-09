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Residential properties for sale in Grand Est, France

;
Strasbourg
576
Hayange
157
Thionville
157
Troyes
125
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1 167 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 5
| Apartments
$157,555
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3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
Strasbourg, with its stunning cathedral carved like lace, is considered one of the most beau…
$817,056
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2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
| Apartments
$331,145
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4 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
4 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
$331,992
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2 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$363,097
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2 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$439,783
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$390,054
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1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 6
| Apartments
$139,429
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2 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 20 m²
| Apartments
$265,845
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2 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$441,642
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3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
NA | Apartments
$189,392
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1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$138,035
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2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Strasbourg, with its stunning cathedral carved like lace, is considered one of the most beau…
$683,320
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 4
Your exclusive address in Strasbourg. Come and discover your new address, part of Strasbourg…
$428,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$231,220
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3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
The residential area, which is located in the Kronenburg district of Strasbourg, offers thre…
$314,878
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3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$744,901
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4 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$684,017
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2 bedroom apartment in Laval, France
2 bedroom apartment
Laval, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$164,410
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1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$153,372
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2 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$199,733
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$144,774
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3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$434,555
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1 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
1 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
| Apartments
$138,035
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2 bedroom apartment in Mittelhausbergen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mittelhausbergen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the village and a stone's throw from the European Business Area .We present …
$224,636
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3 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
3 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
Discover in a preview our new address located in Strasbourg, a human-scale living space idea…
$403,183
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3 bedroom apartment in Hayange, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hayange, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$549,352
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2 bedroom apartment in Strasbourg, France
2 bedroom apartment
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$779,759
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$206,820
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2 bedroom apartment in Troyes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Troyes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$379,829
Leave a request

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