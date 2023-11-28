Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gironde, France

Bordeaux
8
Arcachon
4
34 properties total found
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
€3,40M
Villa 4 room villa in La Teste-de-Buch, France
Villa 4 room villa
La Teste-de-Buch, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
A small corner of Paradise! Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you…
€2,27M
Villa 5 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in EXCLUSIVITY this magnifice…
€11,55M
Villa 6 room villa in Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Villa 6 room villa
Pyla-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform presents this family villa of 210 sqm at…
€2,31M
Villa 3 room villa in Arcachon, France
Villa 3 room villa
Arcachon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this new semi-detached house …
€934,500
Villa 3 room villa in Gujan-Mestras, France
Villa 3 room villa
Gujan-Mestras, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you this magnificent family house…
€882,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€350,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€345,700
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€360,200
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€310,500
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  Discover the LEJARD'IN residence! 51 apartments…
€325,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€385,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the system: 2. Quarter of 2022  Discover the LEGARD'IN residence! 51 apa…
€298,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€292,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€365,000
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€310,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€365,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€350,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€372,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€380,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€395,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€399,000
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€284,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€279,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€284,500
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€289,500
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€369,000
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€379,000
