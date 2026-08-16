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Residential properties for sale in Var, France

;
Toulon
478
La Seyne sur Mer
160
La Valette du Var
136
Brignoles
112
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681 property total found
Villa in Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Villa
Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa in Toulon — sea view and strategic location on the French Riviera On the hei…
$3,37M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Toulon, France
1 room apartment
Toulon, France
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4/10
🔥 No. 1 investment in France 2024 - Toulon / La Valette Guaranteed income, zero tax burden, …
$111,605
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2 bedroom apartment in Hyeres, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hyeres, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Yer-les-Palmier is a classified seaside resort, the capital of yachting, part of the metropo…
$251,748
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4 bedroom apartment in Brignoles, France
4 bedroom apartment
Brignoles, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
New apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with a terrace or garden. Brignoll benefits from a good str…
$297,449
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2 bedroom apartment in Bormes les Mimosas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bormes les Mimosas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$372,276
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2 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Provençal style architectural villa with panoramic sea views - closed Domaine de La PinèdeLo…
$4,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bormes les Mimosas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bormes les Mimosas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$507,523
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3 bedroom apartment in Le Lavandou, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Lavandou, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Your new address is in a beautiful living space with modern architecture, from where you can…
$507,871
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$109,522
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2 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$231,270
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3 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$288,169
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3 bedroom apartment in Brignoles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Brignoles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
New apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with a terrace or garden. Brignoll benefits from a good str…
$280,021
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3 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
| Apartments
$367,939
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2 bedroom apartment in Brignoles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Brignoles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of green Provence and its splendid villages, discover our new living space in B…
$231,220
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$107,467
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$440,364
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$104,941
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3 bedroom apartment in Brignoles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Brignoles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of green Provence and its splendid villages, discover our new living space in B…
$268,147
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2 bedroom apartment in Brignoles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Brignoles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
New apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with a terrace or garden. Brignoll benefits from a good str…
$218,439
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1 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$174,287
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 10
| Apartments
$132,488
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2 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$166,437
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3 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$322,430
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$151,289
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3 bedroom apartment in La Seyne sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Seyne sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$304,514
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2 bedroom apartment in Brignoles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Brignoles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of green Provence and its splendid villages, discover our new living space in B…
$243,121
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1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$133,841
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3 bedroom apartment in Hyeres, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hyeres, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
Yer-les-Palmier is a classified seaside resort, the capital of yachting, part of the metropo…
$425,065
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$253,738
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