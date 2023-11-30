Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Nice

Residential properties for sale in Nice, France

Beausoleil
6
192 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Nice, France
Villa 6 rooms
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€879,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€525,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
€628,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Nice, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
€397,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Nice, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
€765,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
€267,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
€367,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Nice, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
€405,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
€363,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Nice, France
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
€105,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with kitchen in Nice, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with kitchen
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex h…
€185,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with Lift in Nice, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Th…
€439,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
€400,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Nice, France
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
€309,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Lift in Nice, France
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In keeping with the art …
€478,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with internet, with Lift in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with internet, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France With a red ocher façade,…
€549,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Cozy apartment of 49.14 m2 in Bosolá near Monaco. The apartments consist of an entrance hal…
€525,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Beautiful 110 m2 apartment with panoramic sea views on the Promenade des Anglais in a Belle …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
New, beautifully furnished three-room apartments in the small new residence of the lower Fab…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 5
Completely renovated in Paris style apartments 96 m2. A few minutes walk from the promenade…
€720,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 382 m²
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
€5,90M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cap-d Ail, France
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Magnificent new apartment of about 87 sqm located in a former palace in the residential dist…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 595 m²
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is located on a peninsula next to Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Villefranche-su…
€19,50M
Leave a request

Property types in Nice

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nice, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir