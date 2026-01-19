Hotel Invest

  1. Realting.com
6 rue Louis Braille
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 month
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Website
studio.youtube.com/channel/UCO-Imi_0DDLBsQdhxPKblxw
Working time
About the agency

We offer clients next-level investment solutions: the purchase of hotel rooms and real estate assets with guaranteed returns, a transparent legal structure, and full support at every stage of the transaction.

📌 What We Offer
🔹 Sale of hotel rooms in professionally managed hotel chains
🔹 Rental properties for passive income
🔹 Investment programs with fixed or projected returns
🔹 Residential and commercial properties in premium locations
🔹 Off-plan developments and completed, ready-to-use properties
🔹 Investment and profitability consulting
🔹 Turnkey transaction support
🔹 Full legal support

Services

📌 Why It’s Profitable to Work with Us

🔸 Direct terms from official developers
🔸 Transparent investment models
🔸 Tailored property selection based on client goals
🔸 Risk assessment and financial return analysis
🔸 Comprehensive transaction support
🔸 Full legal control
🔸 Access to off-market and exclusive projects

Our agents in France
ILANA HIMOVYCH
ILANA HIMOVYCH
21 property
