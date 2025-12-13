  1. Realting.com
France,
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
2 years 1 month
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Website
www.luxuryworld-foryou.com
About the agency

Luxury World For You is an exclusive platform dedicated to the world of luxury, designed to connect a high-end international clientele with premium goods and bespoke services. Whether you're seeking a prestigious villa, a yacht charter, a rare timepiece, or tailor-made experiences, we open the doors to a world of ultimate refinement.

Our Expertise:    Real Estate, Cars,  Yacts, LIfestyle, Horses, Rentals, Art Collection and Crypto Shopping.

Our Commitments: Exclusivity & discretion, Carefully selected partners, Personalized service & premium support,Extensive and trusted international network

Our Mission:

To offer privileged access to the world of luxury in its rarest, most elegant, and most inspiring form.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 17:03
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Paris)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents abroad
Irina Larroque
Irina Larroque
51 property
