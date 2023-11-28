Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Departemental constituency of Rhône, France

Lyon
43
Saint-Priest
20
38 properties total found
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€283,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€286,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€271,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€292,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€278,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€290,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€287,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€284,500
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€296,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€318,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€330,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€313,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€319,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€349,000
1 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
1 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€166,000
2 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€232,000
4 room apartment in Lyon, France
4 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2023 Life in the heart of a dynamic city Viorbann is a co…
€488,000
5 room apartment in Lyon, France
5 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€1,30M
2 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€223,500
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 74 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€437,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 81 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€469,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 99 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€709,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 94 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€639,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 74 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€451,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 74 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€461,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 132 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€729,000
Apartment in Lyon, France
Apartment
Lyon, France
Area 100 m²
SEQUENCIA Vous faire gagner en qualité de vie, c'est ça l'esprit Spirit Dans cette ville …
€715,000
2 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€210,500
2 room apartment in Lyon, France
2 room apartment
Lyon, France
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  A new residence in the heart of the popular Monch…
€342,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 4 quarter 2022 Calmness and proximity   In Chasier, ICADE de…
€379,000
