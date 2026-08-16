Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Rhône
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rhône, France

;
Lyon
493
Villefranche sur Saone
105
Decines Charpieu
106
Villeurbanne
73
Show more
598 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 11
We offer you a unique living space, designed by a famous architect accompanied by an archite…
$723,871
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 13
We offer you a unique living space, designed by a famous architect accompanied by an archite…
$967,872
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$399,645
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Our new living space in Lyon 9, located in the Valmy-Saint-Pierre area of Veze, offers apart…
$602,451
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$346,380
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$275,373
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 14
We offer you a unique living space, designed by a famous architect accompanied by an archite…
$549,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
3 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$309,797
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
In Lyon 3, 10 minutes from Par-Dieu, a new program takes place. We offer 34 apartments from …
$496,136
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of the Vernet district. Take adv…
$662,289
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$242,288
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Corbas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Corbas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
| Apartments
$294,893
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 11
We offer you a unique living space, designed by a famous architect accompanied by an archite…
$448,498
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in LArbresle, France
2 bedroom apartment
LArbresle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
New cozy living space of only 22 apartments, a 5-minute walk from the city center of L'Arbre…
$242,839
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
3 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$310,976
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$256,857
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$448,962
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Corbas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Corbas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$329,053
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$332,307
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
1 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$198,493
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$237,073
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bron, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bron, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
The living space offers an unprecedented level of comfort at any time of the year thanks to …
$316,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$247,370
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
We invite you to discover a new living space in a strategic and central location in the hear…
$264,916
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$282,731
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$268,008
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$233,700
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$446,639
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 15
We offer you a unique living space, designed by a famous architect accompanied by an archite…
$1,46M
Leave a request

Property types in Rhône

apartments

Properties features in Rhône, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go