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Residential properties for sale in Lille, France

;
Roubaix
400
Tourcoing
134
Croix
32
Loos
15
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626 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
4 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$824,957
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3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$207,982
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 90 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: a townhouse, townhouse or apartment that suits you. The…
$285,830
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$284,668
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rue de Creil, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 90 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: a townhouse, townhouse or apartment that suits you. The…
$297,449
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$198,493
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2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
$170,801
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$140,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$266,659
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1 bedroom apartment in Loos, France
1 bedroom apartment
Loos, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$97,601
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$207,982
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$206,820
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2 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$161,506
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2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$207,982
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$100,780
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$261,430
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4 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
4 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$326,497
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2 bedroom apartment in Lille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
The living space is located in an area with privileged transportation and green spaces. The …
$252,135
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$97,345
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$248,184
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$268,401
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
$95,055
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3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$237,224
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$96,199
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1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$97,345
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
$261,430
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3 bedroom apartment in Croix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Croix, France
Bedrooms 3
Less than 10 km north-east of Lille, discover our new living space in Croix, surrounded by b…
$540,289
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3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$247,874
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$211,468
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3 bedroom apartment in Lille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
The living space is located in an area with privileged transportation and green spaces. The …
$297,217
Leave a request

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