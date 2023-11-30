Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bouches-du-Rhone, France

Marseille
7
10 properties total found
4 room apartment in Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€492,000
4 room apartment in Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€499,000
3 room apartment in Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2022 Next to Michel Boulevard and in the heart of …
€335,000
3 room apartment in Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately To allow the instruction of the file, thank you …
€399,000
2 room apartment in Marseille, France
2 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€166,000
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Marseille, France
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Marseille, France
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€269,000
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy in Marseille, France
2 room apartment with kreditom ipotekoy
Marseille, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 1st quarter 2024 A stone's throw from La Joliette, metro, …
€241,000
4 room apartment in Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 Under the sun of Provence, your new address i…
€359,000
4 room apartment in Marseille, France
4 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 Under the sun of Provence, your new address i…
€349,000
3 room apartment in Marseille, France
3 room apartment
Marseille, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 Under the sun of Provence, your new address i…
€312,000
