Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world

When choosing a neighborhood in Paris to call home, it is crucial to consider convenience and safety. The 20 districts that make up the French capital are all distinctive and noteworthy in their own right. We learned which areas of Paris are considered to be the safest and vice versa, where the rich and famous reside, where you can rent a home for the lowest possible price, and which areas are the best places to live if you are a student, a young professional, or a family man.

Which Parisian district is the best for living?

According to a number of criteria, the following Paris neighborhoods are among the best ones to call home:

Most family-friendly areas:

Passy (16th arrondissement)

Batignolles-Monceau (17th arrondissement)

Gros Caillou (7th arrondissement)

Boulogne-Billancourt (suburbs)

Neuilly-sur-Seine (suburbs)

The ideal Parisian areas for young professionals are:

Marais (4th arrondissement)

Canal Saint-Martin (10th and 11th arrondissements)

Place de la Bastille (11th arrondissement)

Oberkampf (11th arrondissement)

Belleville (19th and 20th arrondissements)

Here are the best neighborhoods for expats in Paris:

Marais (4th arrondissement)

Saint-Germain-des-Prés (6th arrondissement)

Place de la Bastille (11th arrondissement)

Oberkampf (11th arrondissement)

Passy (16th arrondissement)

The best neighborhoods in Paris at affordable prices:

Ménilmontant (20th arrondissement)

Père-Lachaise (20th arrondissement)

Charonne (20th arrondissement)

Belleville (19th and 20th arrondissements)

Gambetta (20th arrondissement)

Map of Paris by district

Source: maps-paris.com

Factors to consider when choosing a neighborhood in Paris:

Budget. In the French capital, housing prices and rental rates vary widely by neighborhood.

In the French capital, housing prices and rental rates vary widely by neighborhood. Lifestyle. How important is it to you to live in a busy and central neighborhood or in a quieter and more peaceful one? Choose a neighborhood based on your lifestyle.

How important is it to you to live in a busy and central neighborhood or in a quieter and more peaceful one? Choose a neighborhood based on your lifestyle. Marital status. Schools and family-friendly amenities should be considered if you have children.

Schools and family-friendly amenities should be considered if you have children. Transportation. Take into account the distance between your home and work or school.

Take into account the distance between your home and work or school. Infrastructure. Consider how important parks, restaurants, stores, and cultural attractions are to you.

Comparative table of Paris neighborhoods

Neighborhood Who's good for Pros Cons Passy (16th arrondissement) Families and expats. Safe, upscale neighborhood, good schools, located near the Bois de Boulogne forest. Expensive Batignolles-Monceau (17th arrondissement) Families, young professionals. Perfect for families, good schools, close to parks. It can be expensive. Quartier du Gros-Caillou (7th arrondissement) Families and expats. Safe neighborhood in the center, close to the Eiffel Tower. Expensive Boulogne-Billancourt (suburb) Families and expats. Safe, lots of green spaces, good schools. Can be expensive, long drive to the center of Paris. Neuilly-sur-Seine (suburb) Families and expats. Safe and affluent neighborhood, good schools. Can be expensive, long drive to the center of Paris. Le Marais (4th arrondissement) Young professionals, expats, LGBTQ+ community. Bright, trendy, diverse, central neighborhood. It can be expensive. Canal Saint-Martin (10th and 11th arrondissements) Young professionals, artists. Trendy, vibrant waterfront neighborhood. It can be noisy.

Bastille (11th arrondissement) Young professionals, families, expats. Central, diverse, affordable, active nightlife. It can be noisy.

Oberkampf (11th arrondissement) Young professionals, artists. Trendy, multicultural, affordable. It can be noisy.

Belleville (19th and 20th arrondissements) Young professionals, artists, students. Trendy, diverse, accessible, multicultural. It can be noisy.

Menilmontant (20th arrondissement) Families, young professionals. Affordable, charming and diverse neighborhood with a vibrant nightlife. It can be noisy. Père Lachaise (20th arrondissement) Families, young professionals. Historic, multicultural, accessible. It can be noisy. Charonne (20th arrondissement) Families, young professionals. Lampshaded atmosphere, affordable prices, good parks Traveling to the center of Paris can be time-consuming. Gambetta (20th arrondissement) Families, young professionals. Affordable prices, good schools, good transportation. It may seem a bit bland.

Which district of Paris is the safest?

The 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 16th, and 17th arrondissements are considered the safest in Paris.

Paris districts by safety

Neighborhood Safety Rating Note 1st arrondissement It's very safe. It is the center of the city where the Louvre and other attractions are located. It is well protected and has a low crime rate. 2nd arrondissement Safe. The area is a popular tourist destination and is generally safe. However, there have been reports of pickpocketing in recent years. 3rd arrondissement Moderately safe. The area is known for its Marais neighborhood, which is home to many art galleries and boutiques. It is also a popular nightlife center. However, cases of robberies and assaults have been reported in recent years. 4th arrondissement Moderately safe. Notre Dame Cathedral and Place de la Bastille are located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular tourist center and is generally safe. However, cases of pickpocketing and fraud are occasionally reported. 5th arrondissement It's very safe. This neighborhood is home to the Latin Quarter, popular with students. The Pantheon and the Luxembourg Gardens are also located here. The neighborhood is very safe, except for occasional cases of pickpocketing. 6th arrondissement It's very safe. This neighborhood is home to the popular Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. It is also home to the Luxembourg Palace and the Musée d'Orsay. 7th arrondissement It's very safe. The Eiffel Tower and the Rodin Museum are located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular shopping area. 8th arrondissement It's very safe. The Champs Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe are located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular shopping area. 9th arrondissement Moderately safe. Opera Garnier and Galeries Lafayette department store are located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular tourist center. However, in recent years, there have been reports of pickpocketing and fraud. 10th arrondissement Moderately safe. This neighborhood is known for its Saint Martin canal and trendy bars and restaurants. It is generally safe, but there are occasional robberies and assaults. 11th arrondissement Moderately safe. This area is known for its Oberkampf neighborhood, where many nightclubs and bars are located. It is also home to the Republic Square. There are occasional reports of pickpockets and assaults. 12th arrondissement Moderately safe. This neighborhood is home to the Vincennes Forest, a large park. It is also home to the popular shopping area of Bercy Village. The neighborhood is generally safe, but there are incidents of pickpocketing and assault. 13th arrondissement Moderately safe. The National Library of France and the Asian Quarter are located in this neighborhood. Pickpocketing and assaults also occur here. 14th arrondissement Moderately safe. Monsouri Park is located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular student neighborhood. Reports of pickpocketing and assaults are occasionally reported here. 15th arrondissement Moderately safe. Andre Citroën Park is located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular residential neighborhood. The neighborhood is relatively safe, but in recent years there have been reports of pickpocketing and assaults. 16th arrondissement It's very safe. The Bois de Boulogne forest and the Roland Garros tennis stadium are located in this neighborhood. The neighborhood is considered very safe. 17th arrondissement It's very safe. This is a popular residential neighborhood. In general, it is very safe here. 18th arrondissement Moderately safe. The Sacré-Coeur Basilica and the Montmartre quarter are located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular vacation spot for tourists. However, there are cases of pickpocketing and fraud. 19th arrondissement Moderately safe. The Parc des Buttes Chaumont and the Cité des Sciences et de l'Industrie (City of Science and Industry) are located in this neighborhood. It is also a popular residential neighborhood. It is generally safe, but there are reported cases of pickpocketing. 20th arrondissement Moderately safe. It is a diverse neighborhood with a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Pickpocketing, robberies, and assaults occur here periodically.

After considering all these factors, you can begin narrowing down your choices. Before making a decision, it is advisable to personally visit the different neighborhoods to get an idea of them.

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Paris

Paris is generally a safe city, but there are a few areas you should stay away from, especially at night. These consist of:

Gare du Nord: This area is located around the Gare du Nord train station and is known as a center of crime and prostitution.

This area is located around the Gare du Nord train station and is known as a center of crime and prostitution. Barbes: this neighborhood, located in the 18th arrondissement, is also known for its crime rate.

this neighborhood, located in the 18th arrondissement, is also known for its crime rate. Porte de Clignancourt: this neighborhood is located in the 18th arrondissement and is home to a large flea market. It can be dangerous to walk around at night in this neighborhood, especially if you are doing it alone.

this neighborhood is located in the 18th arrondissement and is home to a large flea market. It can be dangerous to walk around at night in this neighborhood, especially if you are doing it alone. Seine-Saint-Denis: this suburb of Paris is known for its high crime rate and poverty. It is best to avoid this neighborhood.

this suburb of Paris is known for its high crime rate and poverty. It is best to avoid this neighborhood. Particularly dangerous areas in the 19th arrondissement include the Place de la Battle of Stalingrad and the Porte de la Villette metro station.

arrondissement include the Place de la Battle of Stalingrad and the Porte de la Villette metro station. The 20th arrondissement , popular with students and frugal travelers, is also home to high-crime areas.

, popular with students and frugal travelers, is also home to high-crime areas. The northern districts of the 10th and 11th arrondissements: these neighborhoods are experiencing gentrification* but still have high-crime areas. The Porte de Pantin metro station is in the middle of them.

It is important to note that crime rates can vary significantly between neighborhoods and even within the same district.

Here are some tips to keep yourself safe in Paris:

Be aware of your surroundings and don't walk alone at night, especially in unfamiliar neighborhoods.

Keep valuables close to you and don't leave them unattended in public places.

Beware of pickpockets, especially in crowded areas such as tourist attractions and public transportation.

Do not use unmarked cabs or ATMs.

* Gentrification is the process of reforming poor neighborhoods by building expensive houses, good stores, and restaurants. This makes the neighborhood more attractive to rich people but often forces poor people to leave because of the high prices.

The cheapest neighborhoods to live in Paris

The 20th arrondissement is the most affordable area to live in Paris. Despite being far east of the city, it has good access to the center via public transportation. There are many parks and green spaces, including one of the most well-known cemeteries in the world, Père Lachaise.

Here are some of the more affordable neighborhoods in the 20th District:

Belleville

Menilmontant

Saint-Fargeau

Père-Lachaise

Charonne

Other relatively affordable Paris arrondissements include the 19th arrondissement and the 12th arrondissement.

Below is a list of average prices for rent per square meter in each arrondissement of Paris, from cheapest to most expensive:

20th arrondissement: €13.30/m²

19th arrondissement: €14.60/m²

13th arrondissement: €15.10/m²

10th arrondissement: €15.50/m²

11th arrondissement: €15.70/m²

12th arrondissement: €16.20/m²

18th arrondissement: €16.50/m²

9th arrondissement: €17.90/m²

16th arrondissement: €22.70/m²

8th arrondissement: €23.10/m²

17th arrondissement: €23.20/m²

1st arrondissement: €26.10/m²

2nd arrondissement: €26.20/m²

3rd arrondissement: €26.30/m²

4th arrondissement: €26.40/m²

5th arrondissement: €26.50/m²

6th arrondissement: €26.60/m²

7th arrondissement: €26.70/m²

Where do rich people live in Paris?

There are many areas in Paris where the wealthy reside, but the following are the most well-liked:

The most expensive area of Paris is the 7th arrondissement. This area is home to numerous embassies and government structures, including the Eiffel Tower. In addition, it is a posh residential neighborhood with a lot of townhomes and apartments. It costs €16,846 per square meter on average to own a home in this area.

District 8: There are numerous luxury hotels in this area, along with upscale shops and eateries. Along with the Champs Elysees, it is also the location of the Arc de Triomphe. The average price per square meter here is €15,854.

The 16th arrondissement is a large park and garden district that is situated on the western edge of Paris. There are numerous prosperous families and businesses there as well. Each square meter of real estate costs, on average, €15,563.

These Parisian streets are well-known for being extremely expensive:

The sixth arrondissement's Rue Guynemer, which runs along the western edge of the Luxembourg Gardens, is home to properties that typically cost €23,008 per square meter.

Rue de Verneuil (7th arrondissement): The priciest district in Paris, Saint-Thomas d'Aquin, is where you will find this street. The average price of real estate here is €18,000 per square meter.

Eighth arrondissement's Avenue Montaigne is well known for its upscale shops and eateries, and real estate here costs, on average, €17,000 per square meter.

One last thing: how can you find a place to live in Paris?

Finding a place to live in the fashion capital can be challenging, but it's certainly possible. Here are a few tips:

Decide on the neighborhood you want to live in. Consider your budget, lifestyle, and time in the city when deciding.

Start your search online. There are many websites where you can find listings for apartments for rent in Paris.

Contact real estate agents in France . They can help you find an apartment that suits your needs and budget. However, keep in mind that their services are usually not cheap.

. They can help you find an apartment that suits your needs and budget. However, keep in mind that their services are usually not cheap. Be prepared to act quickly. The Parisian rental market is very competitive, so apartments can sell out very quickly. When you find an apartment you like, be prepared to reserve it immediately and put down a deposit.