  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes

Residential properties for sale in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

Bourg-en-Bresse
77
Albertville
62
Courchevel
50
Lyon
43
Saint-Priest
20
Bonneville
15
Clermont-Ferrand
3
162 properties total found
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
Villa Villa in Metropolitan France, France
Villa Villa
Metropolitan France, France
Area 550 m²
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
€7,40M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
3 room apartment in Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
€274,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€286,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€283,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€290,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€287,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€278,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€292,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€271,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€349,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€319,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€313,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€330,000
4 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
4 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€318,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€296,000
3 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€284,500
1 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
1 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Date of completion of the facility: 2 quarter 2024 Discover our new emblematic residential p…
€166,000
2 room apartment in Saint-Priest, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Priest, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Installation completion date: 2 2024 quarter Discover our new iconic residential project loc…
€232,000
2 room apartment in Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
€208,000
2 room apartment in Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024 Discover our new luxury complex "LE MAGNIFIQU…
€312,500
2 room apartment in Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
€242,000
3 room apartment in Ars-sur-Formans, France
3 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
€282,000
2 room apartment in Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
€243,000
2 room apartment in Ars-sur-Formans, France
2 room apartment
Ars-sur-Formans, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 3 quarter 2024  NEW RESIDENCE IN THE THREE   In the heart of…
€217,000
Property types in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes

apartments
houses

Properties features in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
