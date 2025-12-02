  1. Realting.com
Residence permit in France

Process duration: from 5 months
About the Immigration Program

Welcome to EU Unlockr
Since 2021, EU Unlockr has been a recognized expert accompanied by families and entrepreneurs.
Investors looking for a safe and transparent way to obtain a residence permit in France.
We are a company wholly specialized in France, with the success of our programs.
92%.
Our solutions are turnkey service, full transparency and individual approach.
Every customer. Regardless of your goal:

This program is designed for entrepreneurs who want to start their own business in France.
It provides a long-term residence permit (up to 4 years) and a clear path to obtaining French.
citizenship in 5 years. EU Unlockr provides full support - from the development of a business idea
and business plan prior to company registration and account opening.

Key advantages

  • Access to free education.
  • Access to health care, banking and social benefits.
  • Simple procedure for extending the residence permit.
  • You can apply for French citizenship in 5 years.
  • Turnkey service: company registration, opening professional and personal bank accounts.

The head office of EU Unlockr is located in Paris, and some specialists are in Russia.
It provides convenient and understandable support for local customers. Our multilingual
The team accompanies you at every stage - from the first consultation to the successful relocation.

 

from 5 months
48 months
