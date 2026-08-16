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Residential properties for sale in Upper Savoy, France

;
Annecy
400
Thonon les Bains
173
Bonneville
74
Passy
63
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647 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
| Apartments
$344,701
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$385,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
| Apartments
$298,727
Leave a request
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$355,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$540,289
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4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$1,32M
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$397,838
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3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$551,908
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$375,297
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Rue des Bolliets, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Rue des Bolliets, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 900 m²
Exceptional castle of the XIII century in Savoy - near the border of SwitzerlandThis Savoy c…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$237,693
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4 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 6
At the gates of the Consis district in Tonon-les-Bains, discover our new living space close …
$522,279
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1 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$281,183
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3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
| Apartments
$427,467
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$426,421
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$319,526
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,566
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4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$494,742
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4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$726,659
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3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$589,089
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3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$504,967
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$292,569
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$280,835
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5 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
5 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 122 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$1,28M
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4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$564,689
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2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$370,650
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$269,563
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3 bedroom apartment in Thonon les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thonon les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$379,945
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$238,725
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2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$234,457
Leave a request

Property types in Upper Savoy

apartments
houses

Properties features in Upper Savoy, France

with Garage
with Mountain view
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