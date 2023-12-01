Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Nord

Residential properties for sale in Nord, France

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully t…
€270,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€210,400
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Nord, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir