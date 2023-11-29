Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Grasse
844
Nice
180
Antibes
30
Vallauris
23
Cannes
7
Beausoleil
6
1 118 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
€840,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 6 room villa
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
€879,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€520,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€430,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€297,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€525,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€750,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
€628,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Nice, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
€397,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Cannes, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Nice, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
€765,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
€267,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
€367,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet in Cannes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
€352,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Nice, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
€405,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Antibes, France
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
€395,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
€425,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
€363,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Nice, France
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
€105,600
1 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with kitchen in Nice, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with kitchen
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex h…
€185,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Antibes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
€487,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with Lift in Nice, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Th…
€439,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
€400,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Nice, France
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
€309,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Lift in Nice, France
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In keeping with the art …
€478,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with internet, with Lift in Nice, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with internet, with Lift
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France With a red ocher façade,…
€549,000
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Cozy apartment of 49.14 m2 in Bosolá near Monaco. The apartments consist of an entrance hal…
€525,000
Property types in Maritime Alps

apartments
houses

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
