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Residential properties for sale in Maritime Alps, France

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Cannes
58
Antibes
102
Nice
586
Grasse
606
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1 192 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$232,603
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House in Cannes, France
House
Cannes, France
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Cannes - Palm BeachExclusive investment object of premium class. Private building with panor…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, blue Gulf paradise. A rare pearl! This could be the description of this un…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Rare offer in Cannes - the perfect 4-bedroom apartment ✨We offer a luxurious 4-room apartmen…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$346,250
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3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
📍 Nice – Avenue des Arènes de CimiezCost:265,000 €Light for sale.3-room apartment located in…
$314,608
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Condo 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
An elegant neighborhood, located in the heart of the city. in the Morskogo port area, home t…
$541,417
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villeneuve Loubet, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 431 m²
Number of floors 2
This bright two-level villa is located in a guarded private estate in Vogrenje, Villeneuve-L…
$1,27M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$91,675
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Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
📍 Ницца Promenade des Anglais Франция 🇫🇷   Престижный и востребованный район Baumett…
$641,591
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Квартира в Каннах площадью 60 м2 с террасой  20 м2, с видом на море Комиссия агентства…
$448,173
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$417,126
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Nice, France
3 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a house in Nice - Park Louise.✅Rare offer in the area.🏆Don't miss an opportun…
$3,18M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — Elegant neoclassical villa with panoramic views of the sea and the p…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
$461,860
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional apartments with panoramic sea viewsIn a prestigious, guarded and private residen…
$1,98M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
NICE – CARRé D’;OR | NEW MODERN RESIDENCE | EXCLUSIVE OFFERFrench Riviera. Prestige. Modern …
$1,15M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cannes - La Croisette | Exclusive apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the lege…
$1,99M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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Villa 12 rooms in Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Villa 12 rooms
Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Exceptional villa in Belle époque — style Panoramic views of Monaco and the Mediterranean Se…
$8,18M
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 6
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$382,269
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Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
💶 119,000 €📍 France, Nice (06000), city center, Vernier district, Rue Trachel🏡 15 m2 studio …
$138,352
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cannes, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
Investment Studio with Terrace and Sea View on the Croisette Cannes · Boulevard de la Crois…
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Property types in Maritime Alps

apartments
houses

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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