Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Cannes
51
Antibes
21
Nice
151
Grasse
107
Show more
268 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Antibes, France
5 bedroom house
Antibes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 236 m²
VERY BEAUTIFUL VILLA - OPEN SEA VIEW Antibes: in a quiet and secure area with swimming pool …
$1,29M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment - Cannes   3 rooms - 2 bedrooms - 100 m² - View: courtyard   apartment: 1…
$686,647
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 6
SUPERB LOFT IN A VERY BEAUTIFUL BOURGEOIS BUILDING. Lower Cimiez/City Center. In one of the …
$1,60M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Les Mees, France
2 room apartment
Les Mees, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Cannes, France
Villa
Cannes, France
Sale of the estate in Cannes, in the park, in the prestigious area of Californie, 10 minutes…
$16,07M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of luxury villas with a living area of 350 square meters.m., with a beautiful view of t…
$9,42M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Sale of a modern villa with panoramic sea views and Saint-Tropez, located in St. Maxim in a …
$5,98M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cannes, France
3 bedroom house
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
A haven of peace in the heart of Cannes, located in a residential area close to the center, …
$2,38M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 900 m²
This luxurious Belle Époque residence, built in 1903 by an Italian architect, has been compl…
$17,49M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Ownership of 2 Ga is located in the heart of a quiet corner of nature and borders on a small…
$1,77M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Appartement - Le Port 06300 Nice France 550 000 € 74.79 m ² 3 rooms                 the…
$591,712
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Beautiful two-story villa located in Villeneuve Luba on the Cote d'Azur of France, in the pa…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Two-storey luxury villa, living area 450 sq.m., located in a prestigious residence in the ( …
$4,07M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Sale of a villa in a closed domain near the sea on the prestigious Cape Antibes – Cap d’Anti…
$7,65M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
5 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN - Ramingao - Golf Bleu - Ideally located in the popular area of ​​Cap-…
$6,17M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale of three-room apartments in Cannes with panoramic sea and promenade views of Croise…
$401,187
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
A new villa at the construction stage, in a quiet area on the outskirts of Muzhen, in a mode…
$2,60M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cagnes sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cagnes sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/5
New 5-room apartment in a new residence located in a privileged location in Cagnes-sur-Mer, …
$844,867
Leave a request
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 20 m²
Floor 7/7
Exceptional Investment Opportunity - Bright Studio with Terrace, 10 minutes from the Sea and…
$124,910
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional apartment located in Beausoleil, in a prestigious modern area, c…
$658,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Luxurious penthouse located on the Mont Alban hills in Nice in a private gated domain. These…
$3,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
$1,46M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/9
Nice Ouest Arcadia: In one of the most beautiful residences in Nice with caretaker, swimming…
$1,07M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a new apartment in a new residence on the Nitztsa hills with beautiful views of the …
$787,212
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
$421,315
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Eze, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Eze, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Villa of the artist, with an area of 400 sq.m. has a unique location on the picturesque hill…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
For sale, villa in the elite area on the hills of Vilfranch-Sur-Mer, 10 minutes drive to the…
$5,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
The new villa of 400 square meters is located in a private domain in Grassa. It features a t…
$3,77M
Leave a request

Property types in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

apartments
houses

Properties features in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go