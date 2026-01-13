  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Albania

Tirana
2
Orikum
3
Vlora
6
Himare
2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Golem, Albania
from
$52,441
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
Vizion 2 Residence — Modern Apartments Near the Sea in Golem, Durres Vizion 2 is the second phase of a large residential complex by a reliable developer, located in Golem, Mali i Robit (Durres, Albania), just 300 meters from the sea. The project is ideal for those looking for a profitabl…
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Show contacts
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Number of floors 10
🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA 💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted) 📐 Area: 260 m2 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and ca…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Golem, Albania
from
$48,945
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Hestia Residence — Golem, Durrës 📍 Distance to the sea — approximately 400 meters Hestia Residence is a modern residential complex developed by a reliable developer, located in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Golem. All construction permits have been obtained and all tax…
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Show contacts
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albania
from
$393,907
The year of construction 2028
Area 128 m²
1 real estate property 1
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
661,640
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Golem, Albania
from
$86,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 50–240 m²
62 real estate properties 62
Business-class residential complex just 150 meters from the sea Tiktaalik Residence is a modern coastal development in the premium area of Qerret. Designed by an Italian architect and built by the trusted company ERGI, it brings a new standard of comfort, design, and security by the sea. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.8 – 80.7
87,128 – 141,189
Apartment 2 rooms
106.8 – 239.6
180,209 – 324,804
Studio apartment
57.3
86,883
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Show contacts
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Show all Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$1,396
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 59–74 m²
10 real estate properties 10
A multifunctional residence with 18 years of habitation, 2 hotels, and 1 swimming pool just 450 meters from the Adriatic Sea makes this project highly sought after for investment. It has various types, including studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments, as well as villas.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 68.0
97,683 – 113,137
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
133,526
Duplex
59.0
98,121
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Or…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Show all Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Kryevidh, Albania
from
$361,573
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 517 m²
1 real estate property 1
Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque…
Agency
Iguana Imobiliare
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA. 🌅 With frontal sea view. 🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora. 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 This…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA. 🌅 With sea view. 🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora. 🏗 Currently under construction. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 T…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$292,787
Number of floors 38
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Show contacts
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Show contacts
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Show all Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$84,358
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 54–137 m²
44 real estate properties 44
Dragoti Residence is a modern premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Golem, just 400 meters from the sea. The project combines elegant architecture, high construction standards, and functional layouts suitable for both living and investment. Developed by the reputable A…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.1 – 70.6
82,031 – 107,049
Apartment 2 rooms
89.2 – 137.3
135,252 – 208,185
Apartment 3 rooms
113.2
171,642
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Show contacts
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Show all Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Show all Residential complex West Residence
Residential complex West Residence
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$106,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Area 61–135 m²
28 real estate properties 28
West Residence — new residential complex in the heart of Durrës West Residence is a modern off-plan development located in the Spitali area of Durrës, just a few minutes from the sea. The entire construction period is only 3 years, making it an attractive option both for living and invest…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.6 – 105.9
106,040 – 185,295
Apartment 2 rooms
97.2 – 111.0
170,091 – 195,082
Apartment 3 rooms
134.6
235,402
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Show contacts
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Show all Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
from
$203,645
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 44–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0 – 128.0
181,078 – 462,056
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
314,919
Duplex
91.0
373,704
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Show contacts
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Show all Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$183,209
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Irea Property is very pleased to offer this beautifull apartment with veeanda located just only few meters from beach in best area of city. Apartnent is located on 4th floor of a new residence in the area that offer excellent on-site facilities for the family, from sports facilities to chil…
Agency
IREA PROPERTY LTD
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Show all Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 47–85 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Welcome to Palm Paradise, an exceptional residential complex designed for modern living. Nestled in a serene environment, our community offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Spacious Living: Our apartments feature open layouts with large windows, allowing for a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.5 – 71.8
69,982 – 116,637
Apartment 2 rooms
76.5 – 84.8
115,995 – 118,689
Agency
Optimum Property
Show contacts
Agency
Optimum Property
Languages
English, Español
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Optimum Property
Show contacts
Agency
Optimum Property
Languages
English, Español
