  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Tirana
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go