Studios for Sale in Albania

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Studio apartments in Albania

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Tirana
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18
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140 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$71,905
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$84,444
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$77,218
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Studio for Sale in Mali i Robit, Durres! For sale: a studio located just 30 meters from t…
$87,185
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 56 m²
Floor 15/25
Studio with sea view on the first line in the Shkëmbi i Kavajës area! A bright studio apa…
$77,848
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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1 room studio apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Studio apartment in Golem, Durrës A cozy studio apartment is offered for sale in the mode…
$63,586
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/9
$86,692
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
Modern Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, Albania - Investment Property. Pay down a fair-mi…
$80,913
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
🏖️ FOR SALE – MODERN STUDIO APARTMENT | ONLY 50 METERS FROM THE SEA 🌊 📍 Durrës Beach, Shk…
$98,269
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
✅ Price: 110,000 Euro ✅ Location: Second line Lungomare, Vlore ✅ Total area: 44.5m2 This be…
$129,301
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
NEW PROJECT IN MALIN I ROBIT - MIDDAL RESIDENCE A unique opportunity to live or invest in…
$49,591
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
A studio apartment is for sale in the Plazh area of ​​the Rotondo complex. It is 200 meters …
$87,883
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio for sale – Paris Municipality, near Mbikalimi and Big Market In one of the most soug…
$99,000
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
A studio apartment is for sale in the Golem area of ​​the Miami 2 hotel, 100 meters from the…
$62,709
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
🔑🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE NEAR THE MARINE SCHOOL, VLORA 🏷 Price: 85,000 Euro/Total …
$97,013
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/6
A studio apartment in the Golem neighborhood is for sale in a building under construction. T…
$52,045
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 150,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Apartment area: 43m2 ✅ Veranda area:…
$174,102
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
A studio apartment is for sale in the Golem neighborhood in the Colosseum building, 200 mete…
$95,872
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/6
🏖️ STUDIO FOR SALE – SHKEMBI I KAVAJES, DURRES A studio apartment is offered for sale in a …
$57,666
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 15/25
Frontline Studio with Sea View for Sale – Shkëmbi i Kavajës, Durrës 💶 Price: €85,000 📐 G…
$99,036
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
A studio apartment in the Plazh area is for sale. It is located on the 4th floor of a six-st…
$78,752
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
🏡🌊 STUDIO FOR SALE NEAR RRAPIT – COLD WATER, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 75,000 EURO 📐 Area: 31.25…
$88,114
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlora, "Altera Residence," a modern and ambit…
$109,971
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/6
APARTMENT 05 – 2+1 | FLOOR 6 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 100.11 m² 🔹 Comm…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
A newly furnished apartment for sale in the Uji i Ftohtë area, one of the most sought-after …
$175,801
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
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English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
The apartment with an internal area of 24.77 m2 and a total area of 29.75 m2 is organized in…
$51,781
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
A studio apartment in the Mali I Robit neighborhood is for sale in a new building. This luxu…
$97,013
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
Large Studio Apartment Near the Beach in Durrës A cozy studio apartment in an excellent l…
$85,630
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
On sale apartment-studio "C8" in the area of the Beach, complex Tochak. To the sea 200m. Loc…
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
A studio apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin 20 meters from the beach. Located …
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Albania

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