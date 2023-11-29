Studios for Sale in Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11
€45,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
€40,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 12
€45,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/9
€47,000
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with elevator, with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
€47,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
€56,000
1 room studio apartment with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
€34,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
€44,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
€58,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
€38,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9
€59,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Rooms at the Apart Hotel in the central zone of the Beach area in the new house, with repair…
€66,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
€50,120
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10
Bunk painting Studio with a chic terrace and sea views. The new Brucci house, on the 10th fl…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with appliances in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6
€45,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Studio apartment 50m in Vlore. There are 2 apartments. We are ready to organize an online di…
€95,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5
€31,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Studio with a separate bedroom in the Beach area. 2nd floor with elevator and balcony. The t…
€47,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6
Studio 37 m2, Shkembi and Kavaai district. Side of the sea ( 200 meters to the sea ). 6th …
€48,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Studio in Durres, area of Plage Illyria. 5th floor with elevator, 37 sq.m. We are ready to …
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€45,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
Golem District, studio with a balcony. 4th floor, without elevator. Total area 37.5, living …
€35,000
1 room studio apartment with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
€29,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€47,740
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Arapaj, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Arapaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the exclusive C…
€51,660
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the exclusive C…
€53,200
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the exclusive C…
€66,010
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
Contact us for a detailed presentation of the project. Apartments as part of the exclusive C…
€50,120
1 room studio apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
€59,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Elbasan, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Elbasan, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/11
S487 Elegant studies for a young family. Great option. This is my first beauty. Lungo Mare E…
€39,500
Leave a request

