New Construction Apartments in Himare, Albania

Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
from
$203,645
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 44–128 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Apartment for sale in SQUARE VILLAGE with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following the topog…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.0 – 128.0
180,886 – 461,564
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
314,584
Duplex
91.0
373,306
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Gjilek, Albania
from
$393,907
The year of construction 2028
Area 128 m²
1 real estate property 1
Studio for sale in Dhermi Veranda area 44.6 m2 Green Terrace Residence is the newest project in the Albanian Riviera, with a very favorable location near the coast of Dhermiu and Palasa. This project is a mix between greenery, the amazing view of the coast and the quality of constr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
660,936
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
