Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Restaurant

Monthly rent of restaurants in Albania

Tirana
3
Central Albania
7
Tirana Municipality
7
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Restaurant 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new building at the entrance of Rr Rrapo H…
$875
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 195 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 195 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 195 m²
Bar Lounge for Sale – Fresk, Tirana Excellent investment opportunity in a developing area! …
$2,333
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 46 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 46 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 10
Bar / unit for rent in the well-known area of the Paris Commune in Tirana. • Net area: 46 m²…
$991
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 55 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 55 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Ambjenti ndodhet ne nje nga zonat me te pelqyera te qytetit te Durresit, pak meter larg shes…
$588
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new building at the entrance of Rr Rrapo H…
$874
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 195 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 195 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 195 m²
Bar Lounge for Sale – Fresk, Tirana Excellent investment opportunity in a developing area! …
$2,329
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
☕🍴 BUSINESS FOR RENT / SALE (BAR/PIZZERY) IN “ALEKSANDRIA”, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
☕🍴 BUSINESS FOR RENT / SALE (BAR/PIZZERY) IN “ALEKSANDRIA”, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
☕🍴 BUSINESS FOR RENT / SALE (BAR/PIZZERY) IN “ALEKSANDRIA”, VLORA. 💶 RENT: €1,000 / month…
$1,174
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Restaurant 54 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 54 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
Commercial premises for rent with in a Business center. it can be used as a shop, bar restau…
$1,560
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 157 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 157 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 157 m²
Floor 1
The bar-restaurant along with the activity is located in the center of Tirana, near the Qema…
$2,341
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 46 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 46 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 10
Bar / unit for rent in the well-known area of the Paris Commune in Tirana. • Net area: 46 m²…
$987
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go