  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
4
Bashkia Kavaje
7
Tirana Municipality
4
Bashkia Rrogozhine
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Golem, Albania
from
$52,441
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
Vizion 2 Residence — Modern Apartments Near the Sea in Golem, Durres Vizion 2 is the second phase of a large residential complex by a reliable developer, located in Golem, Mali i Robit (Durres, Albania), just 300 meters from the sea. The project is ideal for those looking for a profitabl…
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Show all Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$1,396
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 59–74 m²
10 real estate properties 10
A multifunctional residence with 18 years of habitation, 2 hotels, and 1 swimming pool just 450 meters from the Adriatic Sea makes this project highly sought after for investment. It has various types, including studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments, as well as villas.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 68.0
98,947 – 114,601
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
135,252
Duplex
59.0
99,390
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Show all Residential complex Orange privè residence
Residential complex Orange privè residence
Kryevidh, Albania
from
$361,573
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 517 m²
1 real estate property 1
Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque…
Agency
Iguana Imobiliare
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Golem, Albania
from
$86,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 50–240 m²
62 real estate properties 62
Business-class residential complex just 150 meters from the sea Tiktaalik Residence is a modern coastal development in the premium area of Qerret. Designed by an Italian architect and built by the trusted company ERGI, it brings a new standard of comfort, design, and security by the sea. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.8 – 80.7
88,254 – 143,015
Apartment 2 rooms
106.8 – 239.6
182,540 – 329,004
Studio apartment
57.3
88,006
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex
Residential complex Residential, service and hotel complex "Glow Tower"
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Price on request
Number of floors 25
Residential, service and hotel complex "Glow Tower", consisting of 25 floors above and 6 underground floors
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Hora Vertikale — from the ancient Albanian word “Hora”, meaning vertical settlement — redefines urban living through a visionary architectural concept that fuses heritage, art, and modernity. Designed as a vertical rural village in the heart of Tirana, the project reflects the city’s natural…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Apartment building Tirana centr
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$292,787
Number of floors 38
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Apartment building Hestia
Golem, Albania
from
$48,945
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Hestia Residence — Golem, Durrës 📍 Distance to the sea — approximately 400 meters Hestia Residence is a modern residential complex developed by a reliable developer, located in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Golem. All construction permits have been obtained and all tax…
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Show all Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$84,358
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 54–137 m²
44 real estate properties 44
Dragoti Residence is a modern premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Golem, just 400 meters from the sea. The project combines elegant architecture, high construction standards, and functional layouts suitable for both living and investment. Developed by the reputable A…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.1 – 70.6
83,091 – 108,434
Apartment 2 rooms
89.2 – 137.3
137,001 – 210,877
Apartment 3 rooms
113.2
173,862
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Show all Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Price on request
Number of floors 50
KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Show all Residence Palm Paradise
Residence Palm Paradise
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 47–85 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Welcome to Palm Paradise, an exceptional residential complex designed for modern living. Nestled in a serene environment, our community offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Spacious Living: Our apartments feature open layouts with large windows, allowing for a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.5 – 71.8
70,887 – 118,145
Apartment 2 rooms
76.5 – 84.8
117,495 – 120,224
Agency
Optimum Property
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Optimum Property
Languages
English, Español
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Residence Liburna
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Optimum Property
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Optimum Property
Languages
English, Español
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go