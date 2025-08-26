Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Duplex

Monthly rent of duplexes in Albania

Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, near the Dutch Embassy, this bright…
$1,862
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
