Hotels for sale in Albania

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Albania

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47 properties total found
Hotel 404 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 404 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 3
Ostria Hotel was established as a family-owned business. It consists of 8 hotel rooms, furni…
$1,10M
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Best Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Vlora Center, Near The Beach And Lungomare in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Best Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Vlora Center, Near The Beach And Lungomare
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 772 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Hotel For Sale In Vlora Albania. - Great Investment With High Profits, Near The Beach…
$2,35M
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Hotel 1 563 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 563 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 33
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 34
Area 1 563 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel has a total land area of 1,690 m2, of which 350 m2 are construction sites. It is o…
$2,31M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
TekceTekce
Hotel 1 193 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 193 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 31
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 193 m²
Number of floors 5
The hotel is located near the main road, uphill, not by the sea, in the Durres Beach area ne…
$1,51M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 280 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Hotel 280 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Ofrohet për shitje një hotel i rikonstruktuar plotësisht, gati për operim, me këto karakteri…
$1,49M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Hotel 450 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 450 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/3
Skanderbeg Street, just 80 meters as the crow flies from the sea Area: 450m2 Veranda area: 5…
$1,77M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
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Hotel 1 240 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 240 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 3
HOTEL FOR SALE IN Kavaja Rock Hotel for sale with a very favorable location in the touris…
$1,08M
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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Hotel 300 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 300 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/8
Shesim Hotel on the Lungomare, Vlora. In one of the most elite and tourist areas of the cit…
$1,75M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Hotel 709 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 709 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 14
Area 709 m²
Floor -1/10
The hotel is located in the Durres Beach area, part of a complex with regular administration…
$1,54M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 264 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 264 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 264 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story hotel with one basement on the Adriatic coast is for sale. It offers 18 rooms,…
$1,48M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Albania
Hotel 1 000 m²
Albania
Rooms 23
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 22
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 6/6
The building is located on the edge of the main Pavaresia street in the Durres Beach area, n…
$1,42M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 400 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 400 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 40
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 6/6
Hotel for sale in Sarande with an area of 1,400 m2 There are 40 rooms in total It is in wor…
$5,82M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗩𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗔 - 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗔. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗩𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗔 - 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗔.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗟 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘.   📍 Front line on the promenade. 🌊 Sea view. ⛱️ Only 50m from the…
Price on request
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
HOTEL FOR SALE, IN VLORA WITH SEA VIEW! in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE, IN VLORA WITH SEA VIEW!
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
Functional hotel for sale in one of the most preferred areas of Vlora "Uji i Ftohtë", Lungom…
$1,58M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Hotel 888 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 888 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 888 m²
For sale: A 6-story building, each floor offering 148 m² of versatile space, ideally located…
$1,42M
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Hotel 666 m² in Saranda, Albania
Hotel 666 m²
Saranda, Albania
Area 666 m²
Number of floors 4
A hotel for sale in one of Saranda's most sought-after locations, situated on the beachfront…
$3,45M
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HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA! in Radhime, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN RADHIME,VLORA,ALBANIA!
Radhime, Albania
Area 2 470 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: 4-story hotel with usable terrace, 1 basement floor, swimming pool, playground, an…
$5,16M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Hotel 487 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 487 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 487 m²
Floor 6/6
The apart-hotels are located in the Shkembi area of Kavaja in Durres. There are 10 one-bedro…
$1,32M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 363 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 363 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 363 m²
For sale: Five-story hotel, located on Iliria Beach, Durres. Luxurious hotel, fully function…
$1,51M
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Hotel 856 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 856 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 856 m²
Number of floors 3
A hotel with a restaurant is for sale in the Plepa district of Durres. It is located second …
$1,74M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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HOTEL FOR SALE IN VLORE! in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN VLORE!
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located in an area with high pedestrian traffic, very close to the Vlore-Skele …
$1,76M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Hotel in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel for sale in Cold Water, with a wonderful view of the sea. The hotel has 1 floor, where…
$1,92M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
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Hotel 600 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 600 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
The hotel and land are located in the Spitalles area on the main road, an area now known as …
$576,075
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Ideal Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Saranda, Near The Beach in Gjashte, Albania
Ideal Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Saranda, Near The Beach
Gjashte, Albania
Area 524 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel For Sale In Saranda, Vlora Region, South Of Albania. This is a rare opportunity to acq…
$1,09M
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA 💰 SALE PRICE: 2,500,000 EURO 📌 PROPERTY DE…
$2,88M
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Hotel 1 198 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 198 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 198 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment hotel is located by the seaside in the Kavaja Rock area in Durres. The propert…
$6,92M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 436 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 436 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 436 m²
Boutique Hotel for sale in one of the most frequented areas of the Durrës coast, in the Beac…
$1,37M
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Hotel 2 193 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 2 193 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 193 m²
Number of floors 5
A hotel in the Plazh area is for sale. Located 250 meters from the beach, it has 5 floors wi…
$2,30M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 1 750 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 750 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 5
Hotel for sale in the recreational area of Cherret. Located 900 meters from the beach, has 5…
$1,37M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 409 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 409 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 11
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located near the main road, on the opposite side of the sea just a few steps aw…
$460,860
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

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