  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Albania

3 properties total found
Hotel with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Hotel with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour in Borsh, Albania
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour
Borsh, Albania
Rooms 50
Area 5 000 m²
Price on request
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Durres, Albania
Hotel 15 rooms with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
€2,00M
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
