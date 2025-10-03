  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Rrogozhine
  4. Residential complex Orange privè residence

Residential complex Orange privè residence

Kryevidh, Albania
Price on request
;
8
ID: 32766
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Rrogozhine
  • Village
    Kryevidh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Exclusive Villa for sale in "Orange Privè Rezidence" in the heart of Spille, 600 m from the sea 📍 Only 600 meters from the sea in the area known as Orange Street we offer you a private residence with 6 villas located in the middle of nature and greenery surrounded by olive trees, picturesque hills and a distance from the sea of ​​600 m. 🏠 Features (for 1 villa) ✨ Modern 2-storey building and functional organization: ✅ Total construction area 167 m² ✅ Private plot 350 m² ✅ Modern 2-storey structure ✅ Dedicated swimming pool for each villa ✅ Parking space for 2 cars ✅ Green courtyard and relaxation area 💡 Interior organization: 🔸 Spacious living room with access to the pool area 🔸 Complex with 6 villas, each with its own pool 🔸 Modern open kitchen 🔸 3 comfortable bedrooms 🔸 2 complete bathrooms 🔸 Laundry 💰 Installment payment option: 🔹 20% down payment 🔹 40% during construction 🔹 40% upon handover of keys Price ‼️ €270,000‼️

Experience the luxury of a life by the sea in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Ideal for family residence or long-term investment. Discover the luxury, tranquility and comfort that only Spilleja can offer you! 🌊🌿 🏖️ Why Spilleja? Spilleja is one of the hidden gems of the Albanian coast – a constantly developing tourist area, which combines untouched nature, new infrastructure, family beach and excellent investment opportunities. 🔹 Wide and clean beach 🔹 Healthy air and absolute tranquility 🔹 Dense pine forest along the entire coastline 🔹 Traditional restaurants and modern beach bars 🔹 Only 45 minutes from Tirana 🔹 Premium area for tourism investments in progress 🌟 Perfect for: ✔️ Family home all year round ✔️ Summer vacations on your private property ✔️ Investment with high potential for seasonal rental 📲 Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of a piece of paradise in Spille! Contact now for a visit and additional details.


📞Kontakto tani:0693281833
/> 🌐www.iguanaimobiliare.com 

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 517.0
Price per m², USD 609
Apartment price, USD 314,666

Location on the map

Kryevidh, Albania
Food & Drink

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
