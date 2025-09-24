  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Apartment in a new building Hestia

Apartment in a new building Hestia

Golem, Albania
from
$48,945
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33090
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Hestia Residence — Golem, Durrës
📍 Distance to the sea — approximately 400 meters

Hestia Residence is a modern residential complex developed by a reliable developer, located in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Golem.
All construction permits have been obtained and all taxes have been paid. The building permit is valid until February 2028.
The planned construction period is 2 years.

Prices:

  • Ground floor — duplex apartments (multi-level): 950 €/m²

  • 1st–3rd floors1050 €/m²

  • 4th floor — duplex apartments: 1200 €/m²

Apartment examples:

  • Studios up to 40 m² — €42,000, €45,000, €47,000 (fixed price)

  • 1+1 — 66.3 m² → €69,615

  • 2+1 — 85.9 m² → €90,195

Payment terms:

Initial payment — 40%, followed by installment payments every 6 months over a period of 2 years.

Examples:

  • Studio €45,000 → initial payment €18,000

  • 1+1 apartment → initial payment €27,846

  • 2+1 apartment → initial payment €36,078

What is included by the developer:

Apartments are delivered fully ready for furnishing (without furniture), with all interior works and utilities completed:

  • floor tiles (buyer’s choice)

  • plastered and painted walls

  • electrical wiring and sockets according to the layout

  • kitchen connections

  • air-conditioning connections

  • fully equipped bathroom (toilet, washbasin, shower without cabin, boiler, wall and floor tiles, ventilation if there is no window, washing machine connections)

  • interior doors

  • reinforced security entrance door

  • double-glazed windows and balcony door

The complex includes underground parking, with a parking space price of €15,000.

Documentation and ownership:

Upon signing the reservation contract with the developer, the apartment layout is registered in the Cadastral Register in the buyer’s name.
After construction is completed, only the final notarized contract needs to be signed to obtain the certificate of ownership.

For foreign buyers:

Foreign citizens without a residence permit may freely purchase off-plan property in Albania.
No additional documents are required — only a passport and ID number (NID).

Infrastructure:

The area is actively developing. Cafés, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and the beach area are within walking distance.
The center of Durrës is approximately 15 minutes by car,
and Tirana International Airport is approximately 45 minutes away.

After completion, the building will have on-site administration, and the apartment may be rented out for both short-term and long-term stays.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
All news
Similar complexes
Residence Palm Paradise
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Residential complex West Residence
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$106,033
Residence Tiktaalik
Golem, Albania
from
$86,638
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$1,396
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$84,358
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Hestia
Golem, Albania
from
$48,945
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Premium Premium
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Residence Tiktaalik
Golem, Albania
from
$86,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 50–240 m²
62 real estate properties 62
Business-class residential complex just 150 meters from the sea Tiktaalik Residence is a modern coastal development in the premium area of Qerret. Designed by an Italian architect and built by the trusted company ERGI, it brings a new standard of comfort, design, and security by the sea. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.8 – 80.7
87,053 – 141,067
Apartment 2 rooms
106.8 – 239.6
180,055 – 324,525
Studio apartment
57.3
86,808
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Apartment building 🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$2,259
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Albania
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Show all publications