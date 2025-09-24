Apartment in a new building Hestia

Hestia Residence — Golem, Durrës

📍 Distance to the sea — approximately 400 meters

Hestia Residence is a modern residential complex developed by a reliable developer, located in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Golem.

All construction permits have been obtained and all taxes have been paid. The building permit is valid until February 2028.

The planned construction period is 2 years.

Prices:

Ground floor — duplex apartments (multi-level): 950 €/m²

1st–3rd floors — 1050 €/m²

4th floor — duplex apartments: 1200 €/m²

Apartment examples:

Studios up to 40 m² — €42,000, €45,000, €47,000 (fixed price)

1+1 — 66.3 m² → €69,615

2+1 — 85.9 m² → €90,195

Payment terms:

Initial payment — 40%, followed by installment payments every 6 months over a period of 2 years.

Examples:

Studio €45,000 → initial payment €18,000

1+1 apartment → initial payment €27,846

2+1 apartment → initial payment €36,078

What is included by the developer:

Apartments are delivered fully ready for furnishing (without furniture), with all interior works and utilities completed:

floor tiles ( buyer’s choice )

plastered and painted walls

electrical wiring and sockets according to the layout

kitchen connections

air-conditioning connections

fully equipped bathroom (toilet, washbasin, shower without cabin, boiler, wall and floor tiles, ventilation if there is no window, washing machine connections)

interior doors

reinforced security entrance door

double-glazed windows and balcony door

The complex includes underground parking, with a parking space price of €15,000.

Documentation and ownership:

Upon signing the reservation contract with the developer, the apartment layout is registered in the Cadastral Register in the buyer’s name.

After construction is completed, only the final notarized contract needs to be signed to obtain the certificate of ownership.

For foreign buyers:

Foreign citizens without a residence permit may freely purchase off-plan property in Albania.

No additional documents are required — only a passport and ID number (NID).

Infrastructure:

The area is actively developing. Cafés, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, and the beach area are within walking distance.

The center of Durrës is approximately 15 minutes by car,

and Tirana International Airport is approximately 45 minutes away.

After completion, the building will have on-site administration, and the apartment may be rented out for both short-term and long-term stays.