Monthly rent of Conference halls in Albania

Tirana
3
Central Albania
4
Tirana Municipality
4
4 properties total found
Conference hall 65 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 65 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Premises on Myslym Shyri Street for rent! For more information, contact us!
$1,750
per month
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 100 m² in Kashar, Albania
Conference hall 100 m²
Kashar, Albania
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Space for Rent on the secondary road of the Tirana-Durres Highway, opposite QTU. The space i…
$2,099
per month
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Conference hall 2 054 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 2 054 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 25
Area 2 054 m²
Number of floors 5
Multi-functional apartment for rent at the former last station of New Tirana. The building h…
$18,662
per month
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
