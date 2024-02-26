  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
from
$1,680/m²
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26006
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Vlore

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted)
📐 Area: 260 m2
📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora
📜 In the process of mortgage.

❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and can easily be converted into a single space.

📍 Located in a developed area, close to the main infrastructure and services, which provides easy access to all city facilities.

🆕 The space is still under construction, totally new, giving you the opportunity to create the environment according to your wishes.

Other details:
🚪 10th floor residential
🧭 Orientation: all four aspects
🛗 Elevator

💰 Ideal for:
• Investment for rental apartments
• Conversion into a large family residence
• Use for small businesses or
Airbnb

🌞The property is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.

——————————————————————————
ℹFor more information or a visit to the property contact us
📲
🌐 www.desrealestate.al
—————————————————————

Location on the map

Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$183,209
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
Apart-hotel Green Terrace Residence
Dhermi, Albania
Price on request
Apartment building
Gjilek, Albania
from
$276,691
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building
Apartment building
Gjilek, Albania
from
$276,691
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Apartment for sale in Santorini Residence 2 with a total area of 152.72 m2 Veranda area 54.56 m2 Located on Drymades Beach, Drymades Village Holiday Resort comprises a series of terraced courtyards framed by architecture that weaves the project into a cohesive village feel. Following th…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA. 🌅 With sea view. 🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora. 🏗 Currently under construction. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 T…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$183,209
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Irea Property is very pleased to offer this beautifull apartment with veeanda located just only few meters from beach in best area of city. Apartnent is located on 4th floor of a new residence in the area that offer excellent on-site facilities for the family, from sports facilities to chil…
Agency
IREA PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Albania
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
06.05.2025
How to Buy an Apartment in Albania — Guide
Prices of premium housing in Albania's capital are about to equal Dubai's
05.05.2023
Prices of premium housing in Albania's capital are about to equal Dubai's
“An apartment that cost €90,000 a year ago is now worth about €130,000.” Realtor on the real estate market in Albania
05.04.2023
“An apartment that cost €90,000 a year ago is now worth about €130,000.” Realtor on the real estate market in Albania
Show all publications