Apartment in a new building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA

🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted)
📐 Area: 260 m2
📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora
📜 In the process of mortgage.
❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and can easily be converted into a single space.
📍 Located in a developed area, close to the main infrastructure and services, which provides easy access to all city facilities.
🆕 The space is still under construction, totally new, giving you the opportunity to create the environment according to your wishes.
Other details:
🚪 10th floor residential
🧭 Orientation: all four aspects
🛗 Elevator
💰 Ideal for:
• Investment for rental apartments
• Conversion into a large family residence
• Use for small businesses or
Airbnb
🌞The property is illuminated with natural light throughout the day.
——————————————————————————
ℹFor more information or a visit to the property contact us
📲
🌐 www.desrealestate.al
—————————————————————