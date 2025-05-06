Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Albania

5 properties total found
Warehouse 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Warehouse 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
Garage for sale in Transbalkanike, at the Vola gas station, in the total value of 40,000 Eur…
$41,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 15 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Warehouse 15 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 15 m²
Parking space for sale with an area of 15 m², located in a highly sought-after area near the…
$20,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 17 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 17 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 17 m²
Floor -2
Parking space for sale with an area of 30.56m², on the -2nd floor, located in a highly sough…
$15,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 19 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 19 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 19 m²
Floor -1
Parking space for sale with an area of 32.56m², on the -1st floor, located in a highly sough…
$17,074
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 28 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 28 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 28 m²
Floor -2
Parking space for sale with an area of 28.38m², on the -2nd floor, located in a highly sough…
$15,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
