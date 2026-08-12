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Restaurants for sale in Albania

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Tirana
5
Vlora
7
Central Albania
9
Tirana Municipality
7
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22 properties total found
Restaurant 133 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 133 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 133 m²
$346
VAT
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Restaurant 219 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 219 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
This space is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building and has an area of 219 m2 ac…
$410,471
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 480 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Restaurant 480 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 480 m²
$1,66M
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
TekceTekce
Restaurant 71 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 71 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 71 m²
Bar for SALE PORT Skele! The bar location near the main Port  in Vlera is fully stocked with…
$412,791
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Restaurant 188 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 188 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 188 m²
Vlora Marina, a remarkable destination in Albania, presents an exclusive opportunity to inve…
$1,61M
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Restaurant 133 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 133 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
Bar-restaurant together with the activity, built and functional for 13 years, positioned nex…
$346,144
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 151 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 151 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 151 m²
Cafe bar is located in the heart of Vlora, on the city boulevard. The bar is popular among y…
$261,827
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Restaurant 182 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 182 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 182 m²
For sale! Restaurant on lungomare! The Restaurant is located on the first coastline in the m…
$1,72M
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Restaurant 93 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 93 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 10
The Lounge - Bar environment is for sale, on the 0th floor by the main Shyqyri Brari road. T…
$430,942
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 144 m² in Golem, Albania
Restaurant 144 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 144 m²
We have a Bar Restaurant for Sale in the Mali Robit area, Golemi. Information about the env…
$411,199
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Restaurant 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale is a functional bar-billiards business, with a well-established reputation and esta…
$46,588
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 56 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 56 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
Business premises, designed for a bar-cafe, but suitable to be transformed into the exercise…
$107,880
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Restaurant 100 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 100 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
We have Bar-Cafe business premises for sale located near the new market • Surface area: 100…
$698,825
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 240 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 240 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Environment + Parking at Ali Demi
$223,624
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 139 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 139 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 12
The restaurant is located in a strategic area of Tirana and enjoys a well-established name i…
$314,471
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 82 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 82 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 82 m²
SHITET LOUNGE / BAR-CAFFE NE ZONEN E DELIJORGJIT 55.000💶 Lokacion strategjik dhe shumë i ak…
$62,911
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 130 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 130 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 130 m²
Commercial unit 130 m² located on the ground floor of a newly completed building on Transbal…
$457,608
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Restaurant 195 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 195 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 195 m²
Bar Lounge for Sale – Fresk, Tirana Excellent investment opportunity in a developing area! …
$582,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 240 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 240 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 240 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale located in one of the most requested areas of Vlora. It …
$484,320
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Luxury Restaurant For Sale In Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Luxury Restaurant For Sale In Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 588 m²
Restaurant For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera. “Hurry up, do not miss the chance and be the…
$1,75M
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Restaurant 288 m² in Golem, Albania
Restaurant 288 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Floor 1
The restaurant is located on the ground floor of a complex located in Golem, close to the se…
$541,460
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises for sale in the Durres Train Station Garden!!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 140 m²
For sale premises in the train station garden in Durres with an area of 140 m². The bar is …
$623,213
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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