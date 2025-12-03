  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
The year of construction 2025
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 2000 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 77.8 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Reshat Osmani Street, Vlora 🏗 The property is in the final stage of completion. 📃 Price of the ownership certificate: 5000 Euro. ⛵ The location makes this apartment ideal for livi…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Show all Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Apartment building One Orikum Bay Residences — Harmony Between Sea and Heritage
Orikum, Albania
from
$186,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
LOCATION Situated in the heart of Orikum, within cadastral zone no. 3140, Orikum Bay Residences emerges as a new benchmark for coastal living — a perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, architectural tradition, and modern comfort. This area, shaped by transformation after the 1990s, now st…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$243,724
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 NEAR THE PORT, VLORA. 🌅 With sea view. 🏷 Price: 2600 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 83.66 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Irakli Pylli Street, Vlora. 🏗 Currently under construction. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 T…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Agency
DES Real Estate
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Number of floors 10
🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA 💶 Price: 1500 Euro/m2 (Car exchange is also accepted) 📐 Area: 260 m2 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗❗❗ The area is currently organized into 4 apartments with a 1+1 typology, but offers full flexibility and ca…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Agency
DES Real Estate
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Show all Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Apartment building 🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$218,471
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA. 🌅 With frontal sea view. 🏷 Price: 1800 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 108 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Sazani Street, Vlora. 📜 In the process of mortgage. ❗ Main advantage: The location makes this apartment ideal for living or investing in tourism. 🌊 This…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Agency
DES Real Estate
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 74.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Ori…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Agency
DES Real Estate
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Show all Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Apartment building 🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA
Orikum, Albania
from
$1,456
🌞🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💶 Price: 1300 Euro/m2 📐 Area: 107.4 m2/Gross 📍 Location: Orikum, Vlora 🏗 Property is under construction 💰 Payment in installments – according to the agreement, starting from 40% as the first installment. 📍 This apartment is located in Or…
Agency
DES Real Estate
Agency
DES Real Estate
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Show all Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Apartment building Apartment with veranda in Lungomare Vlore
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$183,209
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Irea Property is very pleased to offer this beautifull apartment with veeanda located just only few meters from beach in best area of city. Apartnent is located on 4th floor of a new residence in the area that offer excellent on-site facilities for the family, from sports facilities to chil…
Agency
IREA PROPERTY LTD
Agency
IREA PROPERTY LTD
