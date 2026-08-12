Lands for sale in Albania

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Lands in Albania

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335 properties total found
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 6 442 m²
$46
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Plot of land in Golem, Albania
Plot of land
Golem, Albania
Area 2 000 m²
$5,77M
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
The land is located in the Shkozet area, only 250 meters from the main road, the Dajlan brid…
$149,750
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
$184,651
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 20 002 m²
$323
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 2 950 m²
The plot is located in the Koder Arapaj area and very close to the main road. It has 2950 m²…
$289,027
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Kavaja, Albania
Plot of land
Kavaja, Albania
Area 410 m²
$28,852
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 665 m²
$167
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 570 m²
$75,015
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 6 000 m²
$242,355
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 5 000 m²
The land is located in the Xhafzotaj area, Durres near the main road at Aiba. It has 5080m² …
$173,110
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 6 700 m²
$288,517
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
$80,785
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 000 m²
$9,23M
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 2 400 m²
$166
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 12 328 m²
$256
VAT
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 7 920 m²
$323,139
VAT
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Plot of land in Nikel, Albania
Plot of land
Nikel, Albania
Area 2 260 m²
Tokë për shitje – Rinas | Mundësi e shkëlqyer investimi pranë Aeroportit Ndërkombëtar të Tir…
$288,938
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 16 000 m²
$1,48M
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Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 580 m²
The property is located in the Arapaj area and very close to the main road. It has 580m2 on …
$74,890
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 500 m²
The land is located behind the Turkish college in Shkozet. It has 1500 m2 according to the o…
$155,540
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Kolonje, Albania
Plot of land
Kolonje, Albania
Area 40 000 m²
A unique land plot with an area of 40'000 m2 is offered for sale, located near one of the mo…
$2,84M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 5 800 m²
It has a wonderful view of the sea at Shkemb te Kavajes. The property has 5800 m2 certified …
$575,601
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Radhime, Albania
Plot of land
Radhime, Albania
Coastal Land For Sale In Radhime, Vlore Albania. Located in the highly sought-after area of …
$226,042
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Plot of land in Kavaja, Albania
Plot of land
Kavaja, Albania
Area 2 000 m²
The land is located on the side of the Kavaje-Rrogozhine highway, just past the Spille overp…
$117,278
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 90 m²
The land is located on the first line with the sea in the coastal area of Durres Beach. The …
$351,820
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 11 000 m²
The land is located in Spitalle and has good road access. The total land area is 11,000 m2 a…
$388,534
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Plot of land in Petrele, Albania
Plot of land
Petrele, Albania
Area 3 000 m²
For sale, Land, Mullet, Tirana. Land information: • Area 3000 m2. • Direct access to the roa…
$442,589
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Plot of land in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Plot of land
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 000 m²
Industrial land for sale with an area of 50,000 m², located at the entrance of the city of V…
$8,07M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Plot of land in Ishem, Albania
Plot of land
Ishem, Albania
Area 11 208 m²
Land for sale at Cape Rodon. The land has an area of 11208m2. It is positioned in a strategi…
$906,848
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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