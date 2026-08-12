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Сommercial properties in Albania

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Tirana
125
Saranda
8
Orikum
8
Vlora
87
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471 property total found
Hotel 404 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 404 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 3
Ostria Hotel was established as a family-owned business. It consists of 8 hotel rooms, furni…
$1,10M
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Warehouse 5 102 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 5 102 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 5 102 m²
$219
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Commercial property 250 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 250 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 250 m²
$577,921
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
TekceTekce
Restaurant 133 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Restaurant 133 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 133 m²
$346
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Commercial property 78 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 78 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor above ground or on the first residential floor of …
$206,194
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Bussnies Unit For Sale In Vlora, South Of Albania. If you are waiting for an ideal opportuni…
$150,248
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Best Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Vlora Center, Near The Beach And Lungomare in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Best Business Investment In Albania - Hotel For Sale In Vlora Center, Near The Beach And Lungomare
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 772 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury Hotel For Sale In Vlora Albania. - Great Investment With High Profits, Near The Beach…
$2,35M
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 106 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 106 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/11
commercial premises (shop) in the Red School area Gross area 105.6 m2 Net area 104.5 m2 1st…
$308,648
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 42 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 42 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/-1
Ofrojme per shitje dy garazhde ne zonen e RTSH-se. Dy njesite ndodhen ne katin -1 te nje go…
$148,635
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
POTAM – ELITE HOTEL FOR SALE, READY FOR BUSINESS in Himare, Albania
POTAM – ELITE HOTEL FOR SALE, READY FOR BUSINESS
Himare, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 5
Newly Built Shesim Hotel, Fully Furnished and Ready for Operation. 📍 Location Potam, Hima…
$7,09M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Warehouse in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Parking spot for sale for 1 car, located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, on…
$82,013
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Commercial property 165 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 165 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
The space is located on the ground floor of a new building in the Commune of Paris, organize…
$640,590
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 2 800 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 2 800 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 7/7
The premises consist of a 7-story building located on the new Port road in Durres. The prope…
$11,54M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 125 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 125 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
The property is located in the Spitalles area. It has a building of 125m2 and a land of 331m…
$103,843
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 20 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 20 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 3
Ali Demi, buzë rrugës kryesore, pranë Shkollës "Kushtrimi i Lirisë" Çdo biznes i suksesshëm …
$68,554
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Hotel 1 563 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 563 m²
Golem, Albania
Rooms 33
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 34
Area 1 563 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel has a total land area of 1,690 m2, of which 350 m2 are construction sites. It is o…
$2,31M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 27 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 27 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located on the 0th floor of a building under construction in the Industrial…
$103,843
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA (NEAR THE CHURCH) in Orikum, Albania
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA (NEAR THE CHURCH)
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA (NEAR THE CHURCH) 📐 Area: 60 m² (gross) 💰 Pr…
$94,438
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Warehouse 29 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Warehouse 29 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 29 m²
Floor -1/11
Only Poseidon Residence in a new building offers Parking Spaces for sale on floor -1. - Phy…
$40,729
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 270 m² in Kashar, Albania
Commercial property 270 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 270 m²
Invest in a property with high commercial potential and guaranteed rent! The premises are lo…
$519,216
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Warehouse 1 350 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 1 350 m²
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 350 m²
Warehouse for sale in Tirana Industrial Park 2! Tirana Industrial Park, an ambitious projec…
$1,86M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 33 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 33 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/12
The garage is suitable for 2 cars and features an electric door with remote control. It is l…
$53,075
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 65 m²
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 270,000 Euro / Total (Negoti…
$314,052
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 1 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 4/4
Shesim godine 3 kate me parkim dhe papafingo Godina eshte e vendosur ne 1000m2 truall me njo…
$990,002
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Warehouse 30 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 30 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 30 m²
Floor -1
Two parking spaces for sale near the main roundabout in the Commune of Paris. - Total area: …
$64,059
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 250 m² in Kashar, Albania
Commercial property 250 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 250 m²
✅ Price: 4200 Euro/m2 (1,050,840 Euro) ✅ Area: 250.2m2 ✅ Completion Time: 4 years – 2029. A…
$1,24M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Warehouse 15 m² in Palase, Albania
Warehouse 15 m²
Palase, Albania
Area 15 m²
Floor -2/-2
Parking Post for sale at the Santorini Complex in Drimadhes! The parking lot has an area of…
$46,588
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 82 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 82 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 8
On Ali Demi street, a business unit with a perfect location is for sale!!! The space is loca…
$209,648
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 191 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 191 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 191 m²
Në një nga projektet më moderne dhe prestigjioze të zonës së Bulevardit të Ri, ofrohet për s…
$11,44M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
🚤 TOURIST SHIP FOR SALE – VERY GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 🚤 in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🚤 TOURIST SHIP FOR SALE – VERY GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 🚤
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🚤 TOURIST SHIP FOR SALE – VERY GOOD INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 🚤 💰 STARTING PRICE: €250,000 …
$217,087
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

Property types in Albania

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