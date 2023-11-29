Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Albania
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Albania

Southern Albania
36
Vlora
26
Northern Albania
16
Durres
14
Central Albania
4
Tirana
4
50 properties total found
Commercial with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
€700,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
€1,46M
Restaurant in Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€250,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 234 m²
€260,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
€400
Commercial in Tirana, Albania
Commercial
Tirana, Albania
Area 30 m²
Furnished Office for Long Term Rent near the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania. The off…
€650
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale in the first line of Lungomare. The service unit has a t…
€228,800
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ismail Qemali" Boulevard.It is organised in one roo…
€45,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 50 m²
Shop for long term  rent in Vlore !The premises for a store or office is located on the 2nd …
€300
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 37 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartments. There i…
€81,400
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 46 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartment. There is…
€101,200
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 23 m²
Commercial property for sale near Port of Vlora, 22.5 meter2 with certificate.It is located …
€38,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near Bulevardi Ismail Qemali. It is organised in two flo…
€200,000
Office in Tirana, Albania
Office
Tirana, Albania
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/8
A commercial property for sale with in a quite and very nice area in Tirana, can be used as …
€150,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Established business in city center, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business in city center, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises with a finished business: 190m2 price per square 1100 € m2. For sale wi…
€209,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Service unit serving as a Lawyer office for sale. The unit is located in the best area for …
€68,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 130 m²
SALE! Commercial space in the city  Vlora. Located on the first floor of a residential build…
€300,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 19 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for Sale in the center of Vlora .It is organised in one room with …
€34,200
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 397 m²
Floor 3
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
€360,000
Restaurant with furniture, with appliances, with Online tour in Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Restaurant with furniture, with appliances, with Online tour
Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Area 94 m²
€140,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop in city center, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Shop in city center, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
€48,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Commercial in city center, with with repair, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 132 m²
€330,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
€180,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Restaurant in Tirana, Albania
Restaurant
Tirana, Albania
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/8
In Tirana, Albania business premises for sale. Actually in use as an open space for office u…
€915,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Hotel with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 2
€320,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour in Borsh, Albania
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour
Borsh, Albania
Rooms 50
Area 5 000 m²
Price on request
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Established business with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Established business with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Commercial with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 70 m²
€50,100
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Commercial with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 75 m²
€56,100
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Shop with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
€182,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский

