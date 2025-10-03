Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA

Turquoise Marina is an exceptional waterfront residential and marina development, redefining luxury coastal living along the Adriatic Sea in Hamallaj, Durrës. Strategically positioned on one of Albania’s most pristine and fast-emerging coastlines, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination.

The residences at Turquoise Marina are designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, featuring open-plan layouts, generous terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows that capture breathtaking sea views and natural light throughout the day. Every home is carefully planned to deliver comfort, privacy, and a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

At the heart of the development lies a state-of-the-art marina, creating a unique environment where luxury residences, yachting culture, and leisure blend effortlessly. A vibrant seaside promenade with curated restaurants, cafés, and lifestyle venues enhances daily living and elevates the overall value of the destination.

Residents benefit from premium amenities and services, including landscaped green areas, private access zones, underground parking, 24/7 security, and professional property management—making Turquoise Marina ideal both as a primary residence and as a high-performing holiday rental investment.

From an investment standpoint, Turquoise Marina stands out as one of the most promising real estate opportunities on Albania’s Adriatic coast, driven by increasing demand for marina-front properties, limited beachfront supply, and the strategic location near Durrës and Tirana International Airport.

Turquoise Marina is not just a home—it is a lifestyle and a secure investment by the sea.