Residential complex TURQUOISE MARINA

Bashkia Durres, Albania
$208,942
$2,597/m²
ID: 33280
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Northern Albania
  • Region
    Durrës County
  • City
    Bashkia Durres

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Turquoise Marina is an exceptional waterfront residential and marina development, redefining luxury coastal living along the Adriatic Sea in Hamallaj, Durrës. Strategically positioned on one of Albania’s most pristine and fast-emerging coastlines, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination.

The residences at Turquoise Marina are designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, featuring open-plan layouts, generous terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows that capture breathtaking sea views and natural light throughout the day. Every home is carefully planned to deliver comfort, privacy, and a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

At the heart of the development lies a state-of-the-art marina, creating a unique environment where luxury residences, yachting culture, and leisure blend effortlessly. A vibrant seaside promenade with curated restaurants, cafés, and lifestyle venues enhances daily living and elevates the overall value of the destination.

Residents benefit from premium amenities and services, including landscaped green areas, private access zones, underground parking, 24/7 security, and professional property management—making Turquoise Marina ideal both as a primary residence and as a high-performing holiday rental investment.

From an investment standpoint, Turquoise Marina stands out as one of the most promising real estate opportunities on Albania’s Adriatic coast, driven by increasing demand for marina-front properties, limited beachfront supply, and the strategic location near Durrës and Tirana International Airport.

Turquoise Marina is not just a home—it is a lifestyle and a secure investment by the sea.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 2,985
Apartment price, USD 208,942
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 71.0
Price per m², USD 3,824
Apartment price, USD 271,507
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 121.0 – 294.0
Price per m², USD 2,868 – 3,212
Apartment price, USD 347,057 – 944,372

Location on the map

Bashkia Durres, Albania
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
