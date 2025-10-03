  1. Realting.com
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA

Shkodër Municipality, Albania
$118,046
$1,771/m²
ID: 33282
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Northern Albania
  • Region
    Shkodër County
  • City
    Shkodër Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

About the complex

Gate of Shkodra is a contemporary residential development strategically located at the entrance of Shkodra, one of Albania’s most important cultural and economic centers. Designed to meet international living standards, the project offers an attractive combination of modern housing, accessibility, and long-term investment potential.

Shkodra is widely regarded as the cultural capital of northern Albania, known for its rich history, European character, and proximity to key natural attractions such as Lake Shkodra, the Albanian Alps, and the Adriatic coast. The city benefits from a stable local economy, strong domestic demand for housing, and increasing interest from international visitors and residents seeking authentic lifestyle destinations beyond mass tourism.

The residences at Gate of Shkodra feature well-planned layouts, generous living areas, and large windows, ensuring natural light, comfort, and functionality. High construction standards and carefully designed common areas create a secure and well-organized living environment, appealing both to end-users and tenants.

From an investor’s perspective, Gate of Shkodra represents a solid and resilient real estate opportunity, supported by:

  • growing demand for modern residential units,

  • limited supply of new developments built to contemporary standards,

  • competitive property prices compared to coastal and capital markets,

  • and strong potential for long-term capital appreciation and rental income.

Excellent road connectivity ensures quick access to Shkodra’s city center, regional transport routes, and cross-border corridors with Montenegro, further enhancing the project’s strategic value.

Gate of Shkodra offers international investors a rare opportunity to enter an emerging European market through a stable, well-positioned residential asset in a city with enduring cultural and economic relevance.

Location on the map

Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

