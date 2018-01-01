Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of residential properties in Albania

50 properties total found
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
€400
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Balcony / loggia in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Balcony / loggia
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5
€350
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
Квартира  расположена  в 150 метрах от моря с  бесплатным городским  пляжем и развитой инфра…
€300
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Moderno appartamento in affitto nel centro della città. L'appartamento è composto da 2 camer…
€500
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/9
€250
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/9
€300
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine in Fushe-Kruje, Albania
3 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Fushe-Kruje, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
€800
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 1 + 1 with a balcony, 43 sq.m., floor -5, elevator The apartment is located 300 me…
€250
per night
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Apartment 1 + 1 on the 5th floor with elevator in the area of the Grand Blue FaFa. Ready to…
€400
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Apartment 2 + 1 is not far from the center of Durres on the 5th floor with elevator. Ready t…
€300
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 11
Apartment 2 + 1 with two balconies and 2 bathrooms. On the 11th floor not far from the cente…
€400
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Parking in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Parking
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Сдаётся квартира  общей площадью 62 м2, расположена на 1  -ом этаже нового здания.  Кварт…
€400
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5
Сдаётся квартира общей площадью 95 м2, расположена на 5 -ом этаже нового здания. Квартира…
€500
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
Rent 1 + 1 in the Rotondo complex 9th floor with elevator  New repair  Sea view   
€460
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Air conditioner, with Kitchen, with Fridge
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Apartment 2 + 1 in the Volga area. 7 floor with elevator. We are ready to organize an online…
€500
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Kitchen, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 11
Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Durres in a new house with an elevator on the 11th floor. 1…
€450
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen in Tirana County, Albania
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
For rent apartment with a total area of 85 m2, located on the 2nd floor of a new building. …
€600
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Tirana County, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
For rent apartment with a total area of 70 m2, located on the 2nd floor of a new building wi…
€500
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Durres, Albania
Commercial
Durres, Albania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story building for commerce.  1st floor - 45 sq.m., 2nd floor - 40 sq.m. Ready to orga…
€500
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
Apartment with a new repair, with everything necessary for life. Volga region is the first …
€1,500
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 9
Apartment with a new repair, with everything necessary for life.  Volga region is the first…
€1,000
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
8 room house in Durres, Albania
8 room house
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,800
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
€300
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Balcony / loggia in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with Balcony / loggia
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 8/9
€800
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Restaurant in Durres, Albania
Restaurant
Durres, Albania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
€800
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€500
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
€350
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Shop 1 room in Durres, Albania
Shop 1 room
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
€400
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir