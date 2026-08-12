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Long term real estate rentals in Albania

;
Tirana
365
Orikum
20
Vlora
393
Central Albania
527
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1 468 properties total found
Aqua Vista Residence in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
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Aqua Vista Residence
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
Modern One-Bedroom Apartment with Stunning Sea View | Prime Location Near Tiku & Mato Wel…
$570
per month
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Private seller
Languages
English
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
$346
per month
VAT
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Apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 70 m²
$404
per month
VAT
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$69,244
per month
VAT
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Apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
$692
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment is located on the first floor of a single-story house in Spitalle, Durres. It …
$231
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$48,471
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/10
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a new building in Plazh, Hekurudha. It has a to…
$806
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$58
per month
VAT
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HOTEL FOR RENT NEAR HIPOTEKA, TIRANA! 5,400 € /month in Tirana Municipality, Albania
HOTEL FOR RENT NEAR HIPOTEKA, TIRANA! 5,400 € /month
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a functional hotel for rent, located near the former Hipotekës area, Tirana. This h…
$6,235
per month
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
4 room apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 room apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$1,616
per month
VAT
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1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$462
per month
VAT
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1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$866
per month
VAT
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1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$58
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the second floor at the Beach, Durres. The property has a total …
$288
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
6 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
6 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 JEPET ME QIRA VILË INDIVIDUALE 3-KATËSHE ME OBORR NË TIRANË! Kërkoni ambientin ideal për …
$3,456
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/9
Jepet me qera apartament 1+1 te Pazari i Ri. Rruga: 'Dervish Hekali'. Pallat i ri, i përfun…
$981
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
$69,244
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/9
For rent: 2+1+2 apartment, with an area of 120 m², in Zogu i Zi, next to Hotel Doro City. Th…
$1,119
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$577
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
The apartment is located on the second floor of a three-story villa in Plazh, Durres. The pr…
$462
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
Ne nje nga komplekset me te kerkuara te Tiranes ofrojme apartament 2+1+2+ Verande+ Post Park…
$1,384
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 742 m²
$40
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor above ground of an existing 5-story building witho…
$693
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$58
per month
VAT
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1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$346
per month
VAT
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Commercial property 30 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 30 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Jepet me qira një ambient komercial në Spring Residence, i përshtatshëm për biznese që kërko…
$982
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 178 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 178 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/12
Ofrojme zyre me qera ne nje nga rruget kryesore te zones se bllokut me akses shume te mire n…
$2,080
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 24 m²
$346
per month
VAT
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1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$46,163
per month
VAT
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