New Construction Apartments in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

Residence Tiktaalik
Golem, Albania
from
$86,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 13
Area 50–240 m²
62 real estate properties 62
Business-class residential complex just 150 meters from the sea Tiktaalik Residence is a modern coastal development in the premium area of Qerret. Designed by an Italian architect and built by the trusted company ERGI, it brings a new standard of comfort, design, and security by the sea. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.8 – 80.7
87,916 – 142,466
Apartment 2 rooms
106.8 – 239.6
181,839 – 327,741
Studio apartment
57.3
87,668
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram
Residence Palm Paradise Residence
Golem, Albania
from
$1,396
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 59–74 m²
10 real estate properties 10
A multifunctional residence with 18 years of habitation, 2 hotels, and 1 swimming pool just 450 meters from the Adriatic Sea makes this project highly sought after for investment. It has various types, including studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments, as well as villas.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 68.0
98,567 – 114,161
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
134,733
Duplex
59.0
99,008
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Residence DRAGOTI RESIDENCE
Golem, Albania
from
$84,358
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 54–137 m²
44 real estate properties 44
Dragoti Residence is a modern premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Golem, just 400 meters from the sea. The project combines elegant architecture, high construction standards, and functional layouts suitable for both living and investment. Developed by the reputable A…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
54.1 – 70.6
82,772 – 108,017
Apartment 2 rooms
89.2 – 137.3
136,475 – 210,068
Apartment 3 rooms
113.2
173,195
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram
OneOne
Residence Palm Paradise
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 47–85 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Welcome to Palm Paradise, an exceptional residential complex designed for modern living. Nestled in a serene environment, our community offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Spacious Living: Our apartments feature open layouts with large windows, allowing for a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.5 – 71.8
70,615 – 117,692
Apartment 2 rooms
76.5 – 84.8
117,044 – 119,763
Agency
Optimum Property
Languages
English, Español
Residence Liburna
Golem, Albania
from
$1,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Optimum Property
Languages
English, Español
