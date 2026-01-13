Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Albania

Central Albania
4
Tirana Municipality
4
Northern Albania
13
Bashkia Durres
13
17 properties total found
Manufacture 675 m² in Kashar, Albania
Manufacture 675 m²
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 675 m²
Warehouse for sale in Tirana Industrial Park 2! Tirana Industrial Park, an ambitious projec…
$973,915
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Manufacture 71 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Manufacture 71 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 71 m²
Shitet truall +ndertese tek Pazari i Ri Mundesi Investimi ne nje nga zonat me atraktive te …
$169,123
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Manufacture 576 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 576 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is located on the Tirana-Durres highway between the Fllake overpass and Royal G…
$1,77M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 260 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 260 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
The warehouses are located on Aleksander Goga street in the Spitalle - Porto-Romano axis. Th…
$223,697
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 3 232 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 3 232 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 232 m²
Number of floors 4
Building and land for sale in Xhafzotaj, Shijak – Durrës Road, near Brunes. The property has…
$2,47M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 850 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 850 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 850 m²
The property is located by the road in Ish-Kenete, Durres. It has 303 m2 of construction acc…
$389,371
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 1 750 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 750 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Kapanoni is located in the area of Shkozet, very close to the main road, to the vehicle insp…
$2,60M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 1 375 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 375 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 375 m²
The warehouse is located in an industrial area in Porto Romano Durres. It has a warehouse ar…
$1,14M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 3 230 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 3 230 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 230 m²
Building and land for sale in Xhafzotaj, Shijak Street - Durrës, opposite AG Motors. This pr…
$884,934
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 254 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 254 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 254 m²
Floor -1/8
For sale 254m² basement in Durres Plepa, ring road behind Kastrati or behind Hotel Continent…
$134,864
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 125 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 125 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
The property is located in the Spitalles area. It has a building of 125m2 and a land of 331m…
$105,922
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 306 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 306 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located on the second line from the main road near 4 streets of Shijak. It h…
$401,170
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 700 m²
The warehouse is located by the main road in Xhafzotaj. This property has 1550 m² of land an…
$707,947
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 770 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 770 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 3
Kapanoni is located in the area of Shkozet, very close to the highway and the ring road. It …
$1,12M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 185 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 185 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
The warehouse is located in ISH Kenete, Durres, very close to the main road. The property ha…
$259,581
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

