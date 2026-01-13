Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Albania

Tirana
9
Central Albania
9
Tirana Municipality
9
9 properties total found
Shop 121 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 121 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 6
Japim me Qira Ambient Komercial prane Brrylit, ne Bulevardin Zhan Dark. Ambienti ka nje sipe…
$1,283
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
A modern store with a total area of 266 m² is for rent, functionally divided: • 130 m² on t…
$5,832
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 63 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 63 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
Shop for rent on the street side of Durres. The shop has a 63 m² space, half located in the …
$700
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 30 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 30 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 10
The shop is located by the secondary road, on the ground floor of a new building. It is suit…
$700
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 30 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 30 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 10
The shop is located by the secondary road, on the ground floor of a new building. It is suit…
$699
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 121 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 121 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 6
Japim me Qira Ambient Komercial prane Brrylit, ne Bulevardin Zhan Dark. Ambienti ka nje sipe…
$1,281
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 35,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Kinostudio, Tirana Shop for rent in an excellent loc…
$363
per month
Leave a request
Shop 63 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 63 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
Shop for rent on the street side of Durres. The shop has a 63 m² space, half located in the …
$815
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Shop 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
A modern store with a total area of 266 m² is for rent, functionally divided: • 130 m² on t…
$5,824
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go