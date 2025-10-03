  1. Realting.com
  Albania
  Bashkia Vlore
  Residential complex VLORA MARINA

Residential complex VLORA MARINA

Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$354,139
from
$4,014/m²
05/02/2026
$354,139
05/02/2026
$4,014
BTC
4.2124179
ETH
220.7908320
USDT
350 132.1574579
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 33278
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Vlore

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

About the complex

Vlora Marina is an iconic waterfront development redefining luxury real estate on the Albanian Riviera. Positioned along Vlora’s most prestigious seafront, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination—where refined living, leisure, and investment potential converge.

The residential collection features elegantly designed apartments and residences, characterized by spacious layouts, expansive balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame uninterrupted views of the Ionian Sea, the marina, and the city skyline. Every residence is conceived to maximize natural light, privacy, and comfort, delivering a sophisticated coastal living experience.

As a true mixed-use destination, Vlora Marina combines luxury residences, a world-class yacht marina, five-star hospitality, and a vibrant waterfront promenade. Owners benefit from immediate access to fine dining, exclusive cafés, boutique retail, and curated lifestyle amenities—all within walking distance of their home.

The development is supported by high-end services and infrastructure, including 24/7 security, concierge services, underground parking, landscaped public spaces, wellness and fitness facilities, and premium property management—making it ideal for both owner-occupiers and rental investors.

From an investment perspective, Vlora Marina stands out as one of the most strategic real estate opportunities in Albania, offering strong capital appreciation potential and high demand for short- and long-term rentals driven by marina tourism, international visitors, and the city’s rapid transformation.

Vlora Marina is more than a property purchase—it is ownership in a destination, a lifestyle, and a future-proof investment on the Mediterranean.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.0 – 165.0
Price per m², USD 4,346 – 5,723
Apartment price, USD 395,456 – 944,372
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 237.0
Price per m², USD 4,906
Apartment price, USD 1,16M

Location on the map

Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
