Residential complex VLORA MARINA

Vlora Marina is an iconic waterfront development redefining luxury real estate on the Albanian Riviera. Positioned along Vlora’s most prestigious seafront, this landmark project offers a rare opportunity to own property within a fully integrated marina destination—where refined living, leisure, and investment potential converge.

The residential collection features elegantly designed apartments and residences, characterized by spacious layouts, expansive balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame uninterrupted views of the Ionian Sea, the marina, and the city skyline. Every residence is conceived to maximize natural light, privacy, and comfort, delivering a sophisticated coastal living experience.

As a true mixed-use destination, Vlora Marina combines luxury residences, a world-class yacht marina, five-star hospitality, and a vibrant waterfront promenade. Owners benefit from immediate access to fine dining, exclusive cafés, boutique retail, and curated lifestyle amenities—all within walking distance of their home.

The development is supported by high-end services and infrastructure, including 24/7 security, concierge services, underground parking, landscaped public spaces, wellness and fitness facilities, and premium property management—making it ideal for both owner-occupiers and rental investors.

From an investment perspective, Vlora Marina stands out as one of the most strategic real estate opportunities in Albania, offering strong capital appreciation potential and high demand for short- and long-term rentals driven by marina tourism, international visitors, and the city’s rapid transformation.

Vlora Marina is more than a property purchase—it is ownership in a destination, a lifestyle, and a future-proof investment on the Mediterranean.